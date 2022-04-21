Wausau Pilot & Review
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.
You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Desiree H. Millard, 27, of Wausau. Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
Alex Welke, 28, of Wausau. April 20, 2022: Forgery, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse repeater, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping
Tyler Schewe, 26, of Wausau. April 21, 2022: Fourth-offense drunken driving
Clinton D. Boyles, 39, of Knowlton. April 20, 2022: Attempted manufacture or delivery of amphetamine, second or subsequent offense
Michael R. Seehafer, 51, of Wausau. April 20, 2022: Forgery-uttering, bail jumping
James R. Osell, 51, of Weston. April 20, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine
WANTED: Cody M. Valdez, 30, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued April 15, 2022: Retail theft – intentionally take between $500 and $5,000
Andrew J. Fisher, 35, of Wausau. April 18, 2022: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer
Adam Lampkin, 23, of Schofield. April 14, 2022: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine as party to a crime – repeater
WANTED: James T. Holcomb, 42, of Schofield. Arrest warrant issued April 18, 2022: Criminal damage to property over $2,500 – repeater
Jason E. Collier, 34, of Weston. April 18, 2022: Identity theft
Jeremy R. Cheyka, 34, of Weston. April 14, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense – repeater
Jessica M. Marsh, 38, of Wittenberg. April 20, 2022: Fourth-offense OWI
Kenneth E. Griffin, 32, of Stanley. April 18, 2022: Bail jumping – domestic abuse assessments; battery, disorderly conduct
Phillip Bartsch, 37, of Wausau. April 14, 2022: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver
Nouanesy T. Phandannouvong, 49, of Wausau. April 20, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place as party to a crime
Nou Xiong, 39 of Wausau. April 19, 2022: Possession of firearm after a felony conviction – repeater
Max D. Braun, 18, of Schofield. April 20, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine
WANTED: Malcom Vang, 21, of Weston. Arrest warrant authorized April 20, 2022: First-degree sexual assault/use of a dangerous weapon
Sandy S. Chanton-Khemphomma, 29, of Wausau. April 20, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
Seth D. Zeller, 31. April 14, 2022: Failure to maintain sex offender registry, bail jumping
Shaye L. Zinser, 32, of Weston. April 20, 2022: Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, second or subsequent offense
Terryl W. Snyder, 68, of Hatley. April 18, 2022: Fourth-offense OWI
Timothy T. Curtis, 45, of Wausau. April 18, 2022: Possession of THC with intent, 200 to 1,000 grams – repeater; criminal trespass to dwelling, bail jumping
William Webb, 31, of Wausau. April 15, 2022: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping – repeater
Veronica Latzig, 41, of Weston. April 20,2022: Possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver, 3-10 grams
WANTED: Troy A. Olsen, 47, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued April 15, 2022: Bail jumping – repeater
