For Wausau Pilot & Review

SUN PRAIRIE – The Wausau Wolfpack high school girls lacrosse team defeated Sun Prairie at Ashley Field on a very cold, wet and windy evening 12-3 on Wednesday.

The win moves the Wolfpack to a 3-2 record this season.

Sun Prairie started the game with a flurry of attacks, missing wide on three shots in the first two minutes of the game before opening up the scoring at eight minutes into the half on a goal by Teagan Davis.

A goal by Wolfpack sophomore Brooke Schaeffer two minutes later knotted the game at 1-1. A minute later senior Nora Imhoff netted a pair of goals on back-to-back attacks, giving the Wolfpack a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

The Wolfpack built their lead to 6-2 at the half and spent much of the second half on the attack. Junior Lily Sann led the way with four goals, junior Riah Weiland added three and Schaefer and Imhoff each scored twice.

Hailey Thomas-Radant scored her first goal of the season in the second half. Thomas-Radant’s aggressive defense helped the Wolfpack limited the number of shots on junior goalie Amelia Speichinger. Speichinger finished the game with ten saves.

“I’m really proud of our team today,” said Thomas-Radant, a midfielder. “We showed what we can do when we’re all working together and communicating well.”

The Wolfpack travels to Appleton Xavier for a game on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The team is supported at the Pack Leader level by Advantage Group, Ruppel Chiropractic, Surgical Associates, Turf MDs and WW Self Storage/STW Enterprises, at the Howler level by Kwik Trip and at the Lone Wolf level by Polito’s Pizza of Wausau. These sponsors help fund travel expenses, equipment, coaches salaries and facility time. For more information about this fundraising effort for the team, contact Alison Howrey at 715-218-2172 or aehowrey@gmail.com.