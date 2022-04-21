WAUSAU – Beginning April 29, 10 days of glassmaking demonstrations will complement two glass exhibitions on view at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau.

Glowing, molten glass will be transformed into sparkling objects throughout the narrated glassmaking demonstrations, April 29-May 8, in the Corning Museum of Glass Mobile Hot Shop, a fully functioning glassmaking studio on wheels, that will set up shop on the Woodson Art Museum’s campus, 700 N. 12th St.

Glassmaking demonstration details

Hot Shop visitors can watch the transformation of hot glass into objects of utility and art during glassmaking demonstrations from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. April 29 through May 8.

During Hot Shop Talk on May 5, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Corning Museum of Glass Mobile Hot Shop visiting artists share insights into the Art Deco movement’s influence on functional and fine-art glass design.

Get additional details about the Mobile Hot Shop at lywam.org/learn-do/guest-artists/corning-museum-of-glass-mobile-hot-shop/. You also can watch this video about the Museum’s Mobile Hot Shop: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6UsJ31pAwjQ.

Two glass exhibitions

The artistry, tools and techniques employed to produce a range of art glass during the Mobile Hot Shop glassmaking demonstrations complement the two exhibitions on view in the galleries, featuring Art Deco designs from the 1920s and 1930s as well as later 20th-century glass from the Woodson Art Museum’s collection.

Clean lines, geometric shapes, and bright colors characterize “Art Deco Glass from the David Huchthausen Collection,” on view through June 5. Emerging in contrast to Art Nouveau’s ornate style amid World War I austerity, Art Deco glass fell out of favor after World War II, and regained popularity in the 1970s when Huchthausen began collecting in earnest.

Glass artwork from the Woodson Art Museum collection is featured in “Molten: 30 Years of American Glass.” It exemplifies the wide-ranging studio glass experimentation of the 1970s through the 1990s. The Studio Glass movement that extended from Wisconsin to the East and West Coasts through a student-teacher network led by glass artist Harvey K. Littleton was marked by a new approach to glassmaking. In a radical departure from glass manufactured in factories, studio glass was designed and created by the same person – the artist.

Student Exhibition on View

Portfolio artworks by students in Wausau East High School’s International Baccalaureate Art Program are featured at the Woodson Art Museum in “exh-IB-ition,” through June 3, coordinated by art department chair Joel Pataconi and the Woodson Art Museum. During artist presentations on June 2, 5:30-6:30 p.m., this year’s IB Art Program students share insights into their work.

Spring Program Highlights

During Night Out @ the Woodson on the first Thursday of each month, the Museum stays open until 7:30 p.m. – perfect for date nights, making memories with family and friends, or solo visits. Engage with artworks on view, try your hand at art making, and explore Art Park – the museum’s interactive gallery.

SPARK!, May 5, 10:30 a.m.-noon: Bring a friend or loved one with memory loss for a social outing in soothing surroundings. “Art Deco Glass” sparks one-on-one conversation between participants and an accompanying friend, family member or care partner. Social interaction is followed by a hands-on art activity. Call the museum at 715-845-7010 to register.

Art Beyond Sight, May 7, 10:30 a.m.-noon: Individuals with low vision and blindness join Corning Hot Shop artists and museum educators for a multisensory exploration of glass production and Art Deco designs. Call the museum at 715-845-7010 to register.

International Museum Day, May 18: Help the Woodson Art Museum celebrate International Museum Day by coloring and sharing your favorite Museum memory by picking up a coloring page at the museum. Drop-off your finished page at the Visitor Services desk for display at the Museum.

For additional details, check the events calendar and these webpages:

Glassmaking demonstrations, April 29-May 8

Art Deco Glass from the Huchthausen Collection

Molten: 30 Years of American Glass

For more information, visit www.lywam.org, email the museum at info@lywam.org or call 715-845-7010.