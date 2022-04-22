Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – D.C. Everest swept the four singles matches, all in straight sets, as it defeated Wausau East 5-2 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference boys tennis opener Thursday at D.C. Everest High School.

Fakumatsu Hirose, Colin Belton, Ted Kitchell and Aaron Pozorski all earned straight-set wins for the Evergreens.

Wausau East’s wins came from the No. 1 doubles team of Chueseng Chang and Brett Kohl, and the No. 2 team of Isaac Harding and Jacob Schneider.

Wausau East hosts Marshfield on Friday, and D.C. Everest will play at the New Richmond Quadrangular on Saturday.

D.C. Everest 5, Wausau East 2

Singles: 1. Fakumatsu Hirose (DC) def. Theodore Schlindwein, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Colin Belton (DC) def. Arjay Yang, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Ted Kitchell (DC) def. Elliot Harding, 6-0, 6-0; 4. Aaron Pozorski (DC) def. Chaz Weiss, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Chueseng Chang-Brett Kohl (WE) def. Jonah Vesper-Ethan Hochberger, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-1; 2. Isaac Harding-Jacob Schneider (WE) def. Ethan Giese-Cooper Engen, 6-1, 6-2; 3. Adam Swendlund-Ben Winkels (DC) def. Andrew Franken-Ivan Lawler, 0-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3.