Wausau Pilot & Review

MERRILL – The D.C. Everest girls soccer team improved to 3-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference with a 9-0 rout of Merrill on Thursday at Merrill High School.

Jenna Baumann had five goals, all in the first half, to pace the Evergreens (3-2 overall).

Jenna Check, Annie Klabacha, Lovey Chang and Katelyn Abbiehl added goals for D.C. Everest, which did not allow a shot on goal in the victory.

D.C. Everest returns to action Monday at Marshfield. The game will start at 7 p.m. at Heiting Stadium at Marshfield High School, and will be broadcast live at zaleskisports.com.

Evergreens 9, Bluejays 0

D.C. Everest 6 3 – 9

Merrill 0 0 – 0

First half: 1. DC, Jenna Baumann (Madison Sazama), 7’; 2. DC, Jenna Check (Ruby Kowal), 21’; 3. DC, Baumann (Sazama), 29’; 4. DC, Baumann, 35’; 5. DC, Baumann (Bolzak), 38’; 6. DC, Baumannn, 39’.

Second half: 7. DC, Annie Klabacha, 58’; 8. DC, Lovey Chang (Ari Maholmes), 70’; 9. DC, Katelyn Abbiehl, 75’.

Saves: DC, Makenna Kampmann 0; MER, Anna Bowe 10.

Records: D.C. Everest 3-2, 3-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Merrill 1-5, 0-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference.