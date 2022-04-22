Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The D.C. Everest softball team scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to slip past Merrill 4-3 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Thursday at D.C. Everest High School.

D.C. Everest was held to four hits, all singles by Sydney Spear, Caitlyn Kressel, Paige Kislow, and Riley Zuleger, but took advantage of nine walks to pull out the victory.

Kislow picked up the win with three innings of shutout relief. She allowed just one hit and struck out two.

D.C. Everest will host Stevens Point at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Evergreens 4, Bluejays 3

Merrill 012 000 0 – 3 6

D.C. Everest 200 000 2 – 4 4

WP: Paige Kislow. LP: Addy Schmeltzer.

SO: Schmeltzer 8; Addison Kluck (4 inn.) 3, Kislow (3 inn.) 2. BB: Schmeltzer 9; Kluck 0, Kislow 0.

Top hitters: M, Schmeltzer 2×3. DC, Sydney Spear 2 runs.

Records: Merrill 2-2, 0-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 3-1, 2-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.