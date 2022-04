Wausau Pilot & Review

Drivers in Wausau can expect lane closures downtown beginning Monday for concrete repair, according to a city news release.

The closures will be located near the intersection of Forest Street and Sixth Street.

Forest Street will be reduced to two lanes of traffic between 5th Street and 6th Street. Sixth Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic north of Forest Street.

The closures are anticipated to last three days.