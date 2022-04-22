Chadwick A. Hittle

Chadwick “Chad” Allen Hittle, 44 years young, flew to his heavenly home on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Chad was born on January 25, 1978, to Charles “Chuck” Hittle and Denise Friend. After graduating high school, Chad knew that he wanted to be adventurous and fly aircraft. He pursued becoming a licensed pilot and flew to many places in the world.

Chad enjoyed many hobbies including flying remote airplanes, flying drones, camping with nature, bird watching, and sitting by a fire enjoying conversations, or driving his Harley on the open road with his bike brothers. Chad had an infectious smile and a sense of humor that allowed him to build friendships wherever he went. He loved heavily and will be missed for his caring personality. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and nephew.

Chad is survived by his parents; Chuck (Mischelle) Hittle of Lady Lake, Florida and Denise Friend of Lake Placid, Florida, his brother; Brandon (Amanda) Hittle of Weston, his nieces; Kalena Hittle, Breanna Hittle, and Evelyn Bennish, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

He is preceded in death by grandparents; Charles and Patricia Hittle, Audrey and Thomas Collar, and William Friend.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 3:00-6:00pm at Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston, WI 54476. A time to share memories will follow the visitation. Burial at Lakeside Cemetery in Summit Lake, WI will take place on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 1:00pm for those that would like to attend.

It is such a sorrow for all who loved him that have to say goodbye… fly Chad and fly high!

In lieu to flowers, donations will be given to the humane society for his love for animals.

Wilma E. Witter

Wilma “Willie” Witter 94, passed away peacefully with family by her side on February 2, 2022. We were so fortunate to have a wonderful mom, grandma, and great grandma for so long. Matriarch to children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, she set a high standard for home and family. Her capability, energy, subtle wit and non-complaining spirit are examples we all hope to emulate.

Willie was born September 23, 1927 in Wausau, WI to Eleanor (Gwidt) and William Levandoski. She was educated in the Wausau Public School system, the University of Wisconsin and North Central Technical Institute.

Willie met her future husband while he was delivering bottled milk near her family‘s home. She was a city girl and she married a dairy farmer. Willie and Gene Witter were married for 64 years.

Willie was active in an assortment of organizations. Her life of volunteerism started while she was still in high school earning a service award for hours of voluntary service. Willie was a participating member of the Marathon County Homemakers Club for many years. She has a long list of committees, area and state boards to her credit. She was an active member of a woman’s service group, The Altrussa Club of Wausau for over 40 years, changing its name to Stepping Forward and continued as an active member until her death. Willie became involved in Highway Safety in 1972 by representing the Farm Bureau Women on a panel at regional seminars. She served on the Marathon County Highway Safety Commission, and was honored to serve on the Wisconsin Association of Women’s Highway Safety Leaders and was involved with the safety belt coalition. Willie was the first woman to serve as Director on the State Board of Wisconsin Farm Bureau representing a seven county area.

Willie lived in Wausau her entire life and for many years on the dairy farm owned by Willie, her husband Gene, and son Tom. Willie Witter was a fine example of a multifaceted woman of the greatest generation, definitely running a large, active household, feeding, comforting and mentoring her family.

Willie was a wonderful homemaker, raising three children, helping on the farm as needed, and in the early years of marriage, she had a very large vegetable garden, even though she hated getting dirt on her hands. She had a kind heart and the home had a parade of cats and dogs over the years. Willie was an avid reader, completed the Wausau Daily Herald crossword puzzle every day and she and her husband loved to play cards with friends and family. They were part of a couples card club for over 58 years. Willie was a devoted Packer fan and never missed watching the Brewer’s, Badger basketball and football games. Her favorite color was hot pink. She loved Winnie the Pooh and going to the movie theater every Tuesday.

Willie is survived by three children, Christine (Clifford) Avery, Oakdale, MN, Scott (Renee) Witter, Chattanoog, TN and Thomas (Diana) Witter, Wausau; six grandchildren, Curt (Allison) Egner, Eagan, MN, Charlotte (Matthew) Rozek, Folsom, CA, Jennifer (Kyle “Pudge” Kasieta) Witter, Wausau, Stephanie (Nate Steinegel) Witter, Wausau and Luke (Mandi Witman) Witter, Wausau; eight great grandchildren, Elara Egner, Grover Rozek, Walter Rozek, Beckett Minton, Sydney Steinegel, Ellie Witter, Hank Witter and Peyton Steinegel. Willie is also survived by eight loving cats.

Willie was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; her parents, Eleanor and William Levandoski; sisters, Florence Treptow and Phyllis Anderson; brother, William Levandoski; nephews, Michael Treptow and Christopher Levandoski; niece, Mary Lavin; step grandson, Jesse Witter and many in-laws and friends.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to Jenny Witter who cared for Willie for eight years, enabling her to age comfortably in her home. Jenny efficiently ran the household and was a sympathetic, observant, cheerful, compassionate and affectionate caregiver to her grandmother. A special thank you for the home and respite care supplied by TLC Home Care, Inner Peace Home Care Services, LLC, Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, especially by palliative care nurse, Bernie. A special thanks to Nicole Groshek for your extra care and love at the end of Willie’s life.

A celebration of Willie’s life will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Willow Springs Garden, 5480 Hillcrest Drive, Wausau, WI 54401. Visitation beginning at 11:00 am, service and tributes at 12:00 p.m. followed by a celebratory meal.

In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to: The Marathon County Humane Society, 7001 Packer Drive, Wausau, WI 54401.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Shirley M. Penn

Shirley M. Penn, 94, entered her Heavenly home on Good Friday, April 15, 2022. She resided at her Weston home and up-North at her daughter and caregiver Gigi’s cottage until just weeks before passing on.

Shirley was born March 10, 1928 in Milwaukee as an only child of Arnold and May Bohlein. She graduated from North Division High School and attended Bethany Lutheran Church. She married Vernon Penn who she met up North at Plum Lake, close to where she spent time at Peterson’s Cottages on Stella Lake owned by her grandparents. She moved to Sayner and Eagle River where she was a faithful member of Shepherd of the Lakes and Pioneer Lutheran Churches where she taught Sunday School. She worked at Gensler’s Club 155, Froelich’s Sayner Lodge, Jack Frost Farm Foods and the Vilas County News Review. Shirley moved to Wausau and became a member of Zion Lutheran Church where she served on the Alter Zuild. She worked 19 years and retired from Medical Records at Wausau Hospital.

She raised Collies and Shetland Sheepdogs with daughter Gigi, along with being an over 50 year member of the Collie Club of America, and Paper Cities Kennel Club where she helped with dog shows and served as Public Education Co-ordinator for many years. Later she attained and loved her little Pomeranian. She loved spending time with her family and attending grandchildren’s school activities. She also loved puzzle books, tv and movies.

Survivors include three children, Sharon (Richard) Duginske, Gigi (James) Wood and David Penn; nine grandchildren, Amber (Marlon), Rachel (Adam) Johnson, Logan (Alex) Duginske, Jaymasen (Kajal) Wood, Crystal Wood, Kayla Ramker, Alex (Courtney) Penn, Alycia (Perry II) Camodeca and Dawson Penn; four great-grandchildren, Landon Ramker, Oniyah Johnson, Mila Penn and Perry Camodeca III; and many nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, former husband, Vernon Penn, brother and sister in laws, and one son-in-law, Michael Johnson.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau. Visitation will be Friday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of services all at Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Dolores M. Fay

Dolores “Dee” M. Fay, 88, Wausau, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Homme Home in Wittenberg, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born November 9, 1933 in Chicago, IL, daughter of the late James and Edna (Schublewski) Fox.

Dee worked in the records department at Marshfield Clinic in Wausau until her retirement in 1999. She was a longtime member of Grace United Church of Christ in Wausau and a member of Curves.

She had a great passion for reading. Dee was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She will be remembered for her independent spirit, unfailing strength, loving ways and giving personality.

Survivors include, four children, Glenn (Trudy) Jackson, Schofield, Roger Jackson, Wausau, Eva (Barry) Savicki, Portland, OR and Paige (Jay) Achauer, Wittenberg; six grandchildren, Nicole Jackson, Krista (Ricky) Jackson, Jeffrey (Michelle) Jackson, Stephanie Savicki, Lindsay (James) Sparbel and Megan (Dylan) Sparbel; six great-grandchildren, Chloe, Damian, Uriah, Tydus, Jaxson and Jory; and two siblings, Jim (Jeri) Fox, California and Kathryn Johnson, Eau Claire.

Mom, thank you for a lifetime of memories and you will forever be in our hearts.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Eugene P. Walczak

Eugene Patrick Walczak, 71 died tragically in an auto accident on Friday April 15. He was born in Stevens Point, attended schools here and began his Masonry business in the late 1970’s, which he continued to this day.

He is survived by his daughter, Carrie Lynn, his son, Benjamin Gene, his partner, Mary Ford, Mother Bette, sisters, Luanna Durham, Lynda LaPlace (Aubrey), Lorelei (Don Wiza), brothers, Mitchell, Dean and Dan Shibilski, grandchildren, Emma Lynn and Robby and his beloved pets, Grizzly and Bailey.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Eugene and brother, Morgan. Eugene was an amazing Master of Masonry, gardener and horticulturist who loved and respected the natural world. He had a deep connection to his animals and loved his family and friends.

Flowers welcome or donations to the Portage Cty. Humane Society.

Visitation will be held at Holy Spirit Church, 2151 Stanley St., Stevens Point, WI 54481 on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 officiated by Father Steve Brice.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Kathleen M. Drobnik

Kathleen M. Drobnik, 73 of the Town of Norrie, died on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Kathy was born on December 23, 1948, in Milwaukee. The daughter of Leonard and Marie (Schoemann) Martynski.

On April 4, 1989, Kathy was united in marriage to Jay (John) Drobnik in Milwaukee.

Kathy worked as an accountant at Roundy’s Grocery National Headquarters in Milwaukee and Pewaukee and as the head cashier at Harbor Freight in Rothschild. Jay and Kathy moved from Milwaukee to the town of Norrie in 2002. The couple enjoyed going out to eat and knew the best places for potato pancakes and omelettes. Kathy loved reading and always had a book in her hand. She cherished the time spent with family and friends.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Jay; four children, Leonard Cole, Kathryn Pinkos, Cheri Cole, and Keith Cole; two stepsons, David (Karen) Drobnik and Paul (Shirlee) Drobnik; three grandchildren, Joshua (Stephanie) Pinkos, Jeremy Cole and Austin Cole; two step grandchildren, Matthew (Xenia) and Amanda Drobnik; one brother, Joe (Judy) Martynski; one sister-in-law, Margaret Drobnik and lifelong friend, Barbara Thomas and Kathy’s lifelong friend, Jody Dombrowski. Kathy is also survived by other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, and friends.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; one stepson, Jack Drobnik; one sister-in-law, Susann Stephan; friend, Daniel Dombrowski and many aunts and uncles.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, in Bevent at a later date with burial in the parish cemetery.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Oncology Unit and CTU for the excellent care given to Kathy.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the St. Ladislaus Youth Group and REGI (Raptor Education Group, Inc. 501C3) in Kathy’s name.