WAUSAU – Wausau West overcame a five-run deficit to defeat Marshfield 13-9 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference baseball game Thursday at West High School.

Marshfield led 8-3 after scoring five times in the top of the second inning and three more in the third before the Warriors mounted a comeback.

West and Marshfield exchanged runs, making it 9-4 after 3½ innings. West scored four times in the fourth, three more times in the fifth and added two in the sixth to finish off the victory and improve to 2-4 overall and 2-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Dylan Dobratz had three hits, including two doubles, a home run and four RBI, and Jesse Osness added three hits and three RBI for West. Jackson Smithpeter ripped a home run and two RBI in the victory for West.

Braden Anderson had three hits and scored twice, Wyatt Post added two hits and two runs scored, and Braxton Kurth and Carston Freis also had two hits apiece for Marshfield (0-6, 0-4 WVC), with Freis driving in three runs.

Marshfield plays a nonconference game at Antigo on Friday and a doubleheader at Madison Memorial on Saturday. West will be back in action Saturday at home, playing games against River Falls and Tomah.

Marshfield 053 100 0 – 9 13 3

Wausau West 301 432 x – 13 13 3

WP: Jesse Osness. LP: Ryan Lindemann.

SO: Cody Donahue (3 2/3 inn.) 4, Lindemann (1 2/3 inn.) 2, Mitchell Schade (2/3 inn.) 0; Nathan Woehlert (2 1/3 inn.) 3, Osness (4 2/3 inn.) 6. BB: Donahue 4, Lindemann 1, Schade 0; Woehlert 2, Osness 0.

Top hitters: M, Braxton Kurth 2×5, RBI; Cole Halverson 2B, RBI; Braden Anderson 3×4, 2 runs; Wyatt Post 2×4, 2B, 2 runs, RBI; Carson Freis 2×4, 2B, 3 RBI. WW, Ethan Graham 2B, 3 runs; Osness 3×5, 3 RBI; Dylan Dobratz 3×4, 2 2Bs, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Jackson Smithpeter 2×3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI.

Records: Marshfield 0-6, 0-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau West 2-4, 2-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.