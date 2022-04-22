Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Sophia Peissig doubled home Molly Muschinske with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Wausau West softball team downed Wausau East 10-9 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Friday at West High School.

East led 9-4 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning before West mounted a comeback.

Claire Calmes had an RBI single to score Autumn Hughes, who had doubled, and Caitlin Krantz delivered a two-run single to make it 9-7.

In the bottom of the seventh, Izzy Gullickson had a one-out single and scored after a pair of wild pitches. Hughes followed with an RBI single, and after an out, Peissig doubled home Muschinske for the walk-off win.

West is now 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, while East drops to 0-2 overall and in the Valley.

Taylor Liebelt had three hits, and Krantz, Gullickson, Hughes and Calmes all had two as the Warriors cracked out 15 hits.

Bailey Berndt went 2-for-3, and Tristen Young and Madison Krueger each scored twice for Wausau East.

Wausau East will host Antigo on Saturday at 11 a.m. for a nonconference game, while West returns to action Tuesday at home against Wisconsin Rapids.

Warriors 10, Lumberjacks 9

Wausau East 014 220 0 – 9 7 4

Wausau West 021 103 3 – 10 15 8

WP: Autumn Hughes. LP: Tristen Young.

SO: Allison Kirsch (5 inn.) 5, Hughes (2 inn.) 3; Madison Krueger (6 1/3 inn.) 5, Young (1/3 inn.) 0. BB: Kirsch 5, Hughes 3; Krueger 1, Young 2.

Top hitters: WE, Young 2 runs; Krueger 2 runs, RBI; Bailey Berndt 2×3; Jess Nardi 2B, RBI. WW, Izzy Gullckson 2×5; Hughes 2×4, 2B, 3 runs; Claire Calmes 2×4, 2B, RBI; Taylor Liebelt 3×5, RBI; Kirsch 2×5; Caitlin Krantz 2×4, 2 RBI; Sophia Peissig 2B, RBI.

Records: Wausau West 3-1, 2-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau East 0-2 overall and Wisconsin Valley Conference.