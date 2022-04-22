Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Lexi White scored three times in the first half to lead Wausau West to a 3-1 win over Marshfield in a Wisconsin Valley Conference girls soccer match Thursday at West High School.

White scored in the 10th, 28th and 38th minutes for the Warriors, who snagged their first win of the season and are now 1-2 overall and in the WVC.

Marshfield’s lone goal came late in the second half as Lauren Holmolka scored off an assist from Grace Taylor with 15:38 left in the game.

Estelle Christionsen made five saves for West.

Wausau West will host Wausau East in a WVC game Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Warriors 3, Tigers 1

Marshfield 0 1 – 1

Wausau West 3 0 – 3

First half: 1. WW, Lexi White, 9:40; 2. WW, White, 27:53; 3. WW, White, 37:22.

Second half: 4. M, Lauren Homolka (Grace Taylor), 74:22.

Saves: M, Ava Sainterme 7; WW, Estelle Christionsen 5.

Records: Marshfield 4-3, 2-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau West 1-2 overall and Wisconsin Valley Conference.