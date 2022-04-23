Wausau Pilot & Review

A 75-year-0ld woman died Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 10 in Weyauwega, officials said.

The crash was reported just after 2:30 p.m. by multiple 911 callers, according to a Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department release. An initial investigation shows the woman was driving westbound on Hwy. 10 near County Hwy. F when she left the roadway, collided with the end of a guardrail and descended an embankment before the vehicle came to rest in a field adjacent to the Hwy. F off-ramp.

The woman was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene from the Waupaca County Medical Examiner, officials said. A 77-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle was not injured in the crash.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Weyauwega Police Department, the Weyauwega Fire Department, the Gold Cross Ambulance Service, the Waupaca County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Waupaca County Highway Department.

Names are being withheld at this time pending notification of family members. The crash remains under investigation.