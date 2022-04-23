Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUPUN – The D.C. Everest baseball team lost its first games of the season on Saturday at the Waupun Invitational in a pair of five-inning contests.

Beloit Turner limited Everest to one hit in a 4-1 win, and the Evergreens also fell to Westosha Central 7-4 at the tournament, which was rained out Friday and shortened to two games.

Wyatt Miles threw a complete game in the opener for D.C. Everest, striking out three. The Evergreens’ lone hit was an RBI single by Nate Langbehn in the fourth inning.

Preston Miller, Pierson MacDonald and Miles had RBIs for D.C. Everest in the loss to Westosha Central.

D.C. Everest will play at Wausau West on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Trojans 4, Evergreens 1

Beloit Turner 002 02 – 4 9 1

D.C. Everest 000 10 – 1 1 2

WP: Will Coutwich. LP: Wyatt Miles.

SO: Coutwich 3; Miles 3. BB: Coutwich 3; Miles 1.

Top hitters: BT, Connor Giddley 2×4; Jackson Buck 2×3, 2B; Brayelen McMahon 3×3, 2B, 2 RBI; Jack Fossum 2B, 2 RBI; Michael Cook 2B.

Records: Beloit Turner 8-1; D.C. Everest 3-1.

Falcons 7, Evergreens 4

D.C. Everest 020 02 – 4 3 5

Westosha Central 133 0x – 7 4 2

WP: Dakota Veium. LP: Josh Hopkins.

SO: Hopkins (1 2/3 inn.) 2, Braxton Olson (2/3 inn.) 0, Hayden Davidowski (2/3 inn.) 1, Brennan Barttelt (1 inn.) 1; Veium 5. BB: Hopkins 5, Olson 2, Davidowski 0, Barttelt 1; Veium 3.

Top hitters: DC, Preston Miller 1×2, RBI; Pierson MacDonald RBI; Miles RBI. WC, Jake Robers 2 runs; Veium 1×2, 2 RBI; Nick Argersinger 1×2, 2 RBI.

Records: Westosha Central 8-1; D.C. Everest 3-2.