WESTON – Lexi Crawford scored the winning run on an error following a bunt by Kiara Hammond to lift the D.C. Everest softball team to a 2-1 win over Stevens Point in a Wisconsin Valley Conference matchup Saturday at D.C. Everest High School.

Stevens Point took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI double by Zoe Fink and that scored held until the sixth.

Caitlyn Kressel delivered an RBI double for D.C. Everest to knot the score at 1-1, but was stranded.

After pitcher Addison Kluck wiggled out of a jam in the top of the seventh, the Evergreens were able to plate the game-winner and remain undefeated in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, improving to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the Valley.

Kluck earned the win with 5 2/3 innings of shutout relief. She struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Stevens Point is now 5-2 and 1-2 in conference play. The Panthers will host Menasha in a nonconference game Monday at Woyak Field.

D.C. Everest will host Marshfield in a battle of conference leaders Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Evergreens 2, Panthers 1

Stevens Point 100 000 0 – 1 11 2

D.C. Everest 000 001 1 – 2 8 0

WP: Addison Kluck. LP: Zoe Fink.

SO: Maren Sauvegeau (5 2/3 inn.) 5, Fink (2/3 inn.) 0; Paige Kislow (1 1/3 inn.) 1, Kluck (5 2/3 inn.) 3. BB: Sauvegeau 0, Fink 0; Kislow 1, Kluck 0.

Top hitters: SP, Kaitlyn Klismith 2×4; Maddy Miklesh 2×4; Fink 2×4, 2B, RBI. DC, Sydney Spears 2×4.

Records: Stevens Point 5-2, 1-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 4-1, 3-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.