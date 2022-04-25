Wausau Pilot & Review

Significant incidents reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the preceding week. Information provided each Monday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

A 22 year old Wausau man was stopped an cited for failure to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of County Rd H at County Rd J after he was observed by a deputy going through the intersection at a high rate of speed.

A 28 year old Appleton, WI man was arrested Friday evening for criminal operating a motor vehicle after revocation, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a warrant for failure to appear out of Winnebago County. Following a traffic stop on USH 51 near County Rd Q. He was also cited for speed (84/55) and open intoxicant in a motor vehicle.

A Town of Rock Falls resident avoided injury following a tractor fire on his property. The battery of the small tractor caught fire and the owner was unable to extinguish it. No other property or land were damaged. The cause of the fire is unknown.

A 19 year old Schofield man was stopped and cited for traveling 94mph on USH 51 near County Rd V in the Town of Birch Saturday evening.

A 26 year old Merrill man was stopped and cited for traveling 80mph on County Rd W near County Rd P in the Town of Pine River Sunday night.

A 19 year old Merrill man was stopped and cited for traveling 85mph on State Rd 17 near County Rd G in the Town of Merrill Sunday night.

A 16 year old Tomahawk youth was injured following a motor vehicle crash on County Rd Y near Graf Rd in the Town of Bradley. Following an investigation of the crash the youth was cited for first offense driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated and open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.

Four people reported striking deer last week.