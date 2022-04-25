Wausau Pilot & Review

Heather Ristow has been named Market President at Connexus Credit Union, according to a release from the organization.

In this role, Ristow will collaborate with the Merger Strategy team to lead and implement the final stages of Connexus’ merger with Heritage Credit Union set to take place on Aug. 1, 2022. Thereafter, Ristow will work to champion the merging of Heritage and Connexus cultures, oversee the Heritage Credit Union Legacy Fund, and develop a new government affairs program at the state and national levels.

“In addition to proven operational leadership which yielded a strong company performance, Heather possesses a genuine passion for both the credit union philosophy and our organization’s vision and values,” said Chad Rogers, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer at Connexus. “We look forward to seeing the lasting impact her strategic experience and enthusiastic dedication will have on Connexus while finalizing our merger with Heritage this summer and for years to come.”

The former Chief Operating Officer of Heritage Credit Union, Ristow has over 19 years of experience in the financial services industry with progressive experience in leadership, management, and executive roles.

A self-described “passionate advocate of credit unions and their mission,” Ristow was a founding member of the first Wisconsin Credit Union Young Professionals Network where she sat as an Advisory Board member. She has been an active supporter of Credit Union Governmental Affairs and grassroots initiatives for over a decade, educating legislators and policymakers about the impact of the credit union industry’s 130+ million members.

“Connexus’ commitment to giving back and their unwavering support and dedication to members, employees, and communities is incredibly inspiring,” stated Ristow. “I’m honored to be part of a team tasked with carrying out the Connexus tradition of philanthropy to change lives and make a profound impact on those who need it most.”

