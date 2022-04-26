Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Jenna Baumann and Katelyn Abbiehl scored within a minute of each other late in the first half to lift D.C. Everest to a 3-0 win over Marshfield in a Wisconsin Valley Conference girls soccer game Monday at Heiting Community Stadium at Marshfield High School.

The game was scoreless through 36 minutes before Baumann scored. Abbiehl added another goal, on an assist from Katie Schultz, less than a minute later and Everest took the 2-0 lead into halftime.

Baumann added another goal, on an assist from Jenna Check, seven minutes into the second half to finish off the scoring.

D.C. Everest won its fourth-straight game to start the Wisconsin Valley Conference season and are now 4-2 overall and 4-0 in the Valley. Marshfield drops to 4-5 and 2-3 in the conference.

Payton Bremer had seven saves in goal for Marshfield. Makenna Kampmann saved all five shots on goal from D.C. Everest.

D.C. Everest will play at Wisconsin Rapids (2-0 WVC) on Thursday. Marshfield is off until it hosts Tomah on Saturday at 11 a.m.