Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau School District announced on Tuesday that Cale Bushman will take over as the district’s director of pupil services this summer. His contract was approved during Monday night’s Board of Education meeting.

Bushman, the current principal at Wausau East High School, has an extensive background in education that spans more than 20 years; most of which have been spent in the Wausau School District. As head principal at Wausau East, former associate principal of Pupil Services at Wausau West and with experience as a special education teacher and coach, district officials say Bushman is the perfect fit for the job.

“Our mission at the Wausau School District is to advance student learning, achievement and success,” said Wausau Superintendent Keith Hilts. “As director of pupil services, Cale Bushman’s extensive experience, passion for helping all students succeed, and dedication to our District will serve him well. He’s thrived in every role he’s been in and we know he will have such an incredible impact on our students, their families, and our staff in this new role.”

Moving forward Bushman will have an integral role in helping provide students and their families with the support they need when they need it. Support includes, but is not limited to, services like counseling and gaining access to community resources.

“I am very excited to continue my career in the Wausau School District in this role,” Bushman said. “ I feel honored to be part of our District and look forward to furthering our mission in this new capacity.”

Bushman will take over the role beginning July 1. Dr. Matt Collins will continue to serve as the interim director until that date.