WAUSAU – In conjunction with national Donate Life month, Aspirus Wausau Hospital honored organ, tissue and eye donors and their loved ones on April 22.

Aspirus staff gathered at the hospital’s flagpole where organizers placed painted stones around the facility to recognize each individual whose sacrifice helped save a life.

“By raising the Donate Life flag at AWH we are honoring the donation heroes that we have cared for within our walls and signaling our ongoing commitment to ensuring that the people who need a second chance at life will get one,” said Jeff Wicklander, SVP & Aspirus Wausau Hospital president, in a news release. “I encourage everyone who hasn’t registered as a donor to do so today, and then share your lifesaving decision with your friends and family. Registering as a donor relieves your family of the burden of making this decision at a time of sadness and grief.”

Currently, there are more than 100,000 men, women and children awaiting organ transplants in the United States, including more than 1,500 people here in Wisconsin. Unfortunately, not all these people will receive a second chance at life.

At AWH in 2021, there were 22 tissue donor heroes, 12 organ donor heroes and 33 organs transplanted enhancing 30 lives.

Roughly 6,000 people die each year (17 people each day) because the organs they need are not available.

On average, 150 people are added to the nation’s organ transplant waiting list each day.

A single organ and tissue donor can save or heal the lives of up to 50 people.

In 2021, more than 41,000 transplants from 20,300 donors brought renewed life to patients and their families and communities across the Unites States.

Many people don’t register because they think they can’t donate, which is often not the case.

Aspirus encourages residents in the communities it serves to give hope and help save lives by registering your decision to be an organ, eye and tissue donor at organdonor.gov, in the Medical ID tab of your iPhone Health app, or at the Wisconsin DMV.

Important facts about organ, tissue and cornea donation: