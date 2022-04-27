Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is a sweet delight – but you won’t want to wait til dessert to try it. The Cherry Pie is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club that was created by Penny Borchardt. Delicious!

Cocktail of the Week: Cherry Pie

Cherries

Simple Syrup

1 oz Bing Cherry Vodka

1 oz Vanilla Vodka

Additional cherries for garnish

To create this drink, muddle a cherry and simple syrup in a separate glass. In a shaker, add the vodkas to combine, then place the muddled cherry into the bottom of a martini glass, pour the liquids slowly on top, then garnish with two cherries. Serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.