WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts in Wausau has announced an

upcoming fundraiser to support its mission to engage people in the visual arts and add to the livability of the Wausau regional community.

The event, called Art & Seek, will feature a community- and art-based scavenger hunt for which teams will compete to complete within two hours starting at 1:30 p.m. May 21.

People are encouraged to gather teams now to take advantage of an early registration fee ending May 1.

“We are so excited to bring our passion for art to the community in this fun and unique way,” said Nicole Lipowski, vice president of the CVA Board of Directors and leader of this fundraising endeavor. “We guarantee a fantastic time with plenty of laughs and camaraderie. It will be a great team building exercise for businesses, families and friends alike.”

Teams of six people can register now at the CVA website. Additional scavenger hunt clues will be available to teams that raise additional funds. Teams will be able to raise those funds by sharing their team page with friends and family to support their cause.

Awards will be given to the top three teams that score the most finds during the event.

For more information, contact the CVA at 715-842-4545 or info@cvawausau.org.

If you go

What: Art & Seek

When: May 21

Where: Center for the Visual Arts, 427 N. Fourth St, Wausau

Team registration fees: $100 until May 1, $125 after. Twenty-five percent off for youth clubs/organizations of teams made up of up to 10 youths and two adults.

Day-of schedule

10 a.m.: Registration ends

12:30 p.m.: Team page fundraising ends

1 – 1:30 p.m.: Team directions and clue packets are passed out

1:30 – 3:30 p.m.: Scavenger hunt/Return to CVA

3:30 – 4:30 p.m.: Refreshments and awards

Website for additional information: cvawausau.org/art-and-seek

Website to view team fundraising: cvawausau.kindful.com/art-seek-2022