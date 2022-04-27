Wausau Pilot & Review

The Marathon County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved assignments of elected supervisors and unelected citizens to a number of standing committees and advisory bodies.

While standing committees can have only supervisors, advisory bodies have a mix of elected supervisors and citizens.

Chair Kurt Gibbs said he and Marathon County Administrator Lance Leonard selected the members below chair and vice chair for the various bodies. Before the voting on the assignments, Gibbs said their choice was driven by “four goals: to ensure that every supervisor received their first or second preference for the standing committee appointments, to ensure that every standing committee has some level of membership with previous experience serving on that committee, to make a concerted effort to have some level of consistency from program committees to sub-committees and standing committees, and to ensure that every member received at least one appointment to a program committee in area that they have an interest.”

The adjourned organizational meeting of the Board of Supervisors approved Gibbs’ committee appointments by a majority vote. It unanimously approved Leonhard’s suggestions for assignments to various boards unanimously.

“While most certainly there will be some supervisors who would have preferred a different appointment, I am proud to say that despite the complex inter-dependencies of all the various committees, I believe we have accomplished each of those goals and have or had when we began the process,” Gibbs said. “All supervisors have received their first or second choice on the standing committees. All standing committees have 3 or more members with a history of serving on that committee.”

To see the committee and other assignments, click here and go to page 3.