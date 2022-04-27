WAUSAU– Monk Botanical Gardens’ annual plant sale opens to the public at 10 a.m. May 6.

Fill your garden with new perennials or add beautiful pops of color with annuals for your porch or containers.

Order your plants online from May 6 through noon May 20 (or until sold out) and pick them up from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 24 at the gardens, 1800 N. First Ave., Wausau. The event offers a variety of perennials, ornamental grasses and fruits. All purchases support Monk Botanical Gardens.

Plants are provided by Bauman’s Nursery & Landscaping. More information about the plants and the sale can be found here.

Monk Botanical Gardens members get sale access early Members can order online from May 3 through the 5. If you are not a member, you can join online at www.monkgardens.org/page/become-a-member. Members should check their email for the order form. Learn more about a gardens membership and a full line-up of events at www.monkgardens.org.