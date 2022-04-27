WAUSAU – In partnership with the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin, North Central Health Care will host Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Karen Timberlake and Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge for the Moving Forward Together appreciation event at 11 a.m. April 28. The event will be held at Mount View Care Center, 2400 Marshall St., Suite B, in Wausau and is open to the public.

In March, DHS launched the Thank You Tour: Moving Forward Together, which aims to thank communities for their COVID-19 response efforts. As part of the tour, DHS officials are traveling across Wisconsin from March through May to see and hear directly from those who have been serving on the COVID-19 frontlines and to thank everyone who did their part in responding to the pandemic. Stops include local health departments and tribal health clinics, aging and disability resource centers, COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites, schools and health care industry events.

