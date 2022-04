WAUSAU – The city of Wausau plans to begin road work on North Sixth Street between Horseshoe Spring Road and Evergreen Road on April 29.

The work will include milling the existing asphalt, adjusting utilities and repaving the roadway. The road will remain open to traffic during construction, however,

motorists should anticipate delays as the roadway will be constructed under

one lane flagging operations.

The work is expected to take four weeks to complete.