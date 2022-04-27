MARSHFIELD – Scott Van Order has been named Security Health Plan’s vice president of sales strategy, Security Health announced this week.

Scott Van Order

Van Order has more than 25 years of experience and a strong background in commercial insurance sales and independent broker collaboration with a proven track record of sales goal attainment.

Prior to joining Security Health Plan, Van Order served for nine years as a national sales director for UnitedHealthcare, working with national distributors to establish product growth opportunities and directly with accounts to develop and implement goal-oriented business plans.

He also managed all sales agent development and education for two years, which included specific agency training within UnitedHealthcare’s network of distributors.

Van Order has contributed to the success of many health insurance companies, including Aetna, Anthem, PacifiCare and Pacific Life. His experience identifying strong sales growth opportunities and working together with sales managers and broker leadership to help train and move them toward success made Van Order a great fit for Security’s Sales team.

“Scott brings fantastic, relevant experience and great enthusiasm to this role,” said Security Health Plan Chief Growth Officer Jenny Shermo. “We are excited to see how his leadership helps us grow and navigate an ever-changing and competitive industry.”