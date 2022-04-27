Monica Fish

This weekend, the highly-anticipated NFL 2022 draft will occur in Las Vegas, Nevada. Perhaps its largest viewership will come from the most NFL-obsessed state in America. It might surprise you that the top state is not Texas, not Massachusetts, or Wisconsin, but North Dakota, don’tcha know.

In an analysis by odds comparison experts sidelines.io, North Dakota beat out Green Bay’s Wisconsin and football-obsessed Ohio State for the top spot. But according to The Bleacher Report, Fargo is actually “football central,” home to the greatest college football dynasty of this century, North Dakota State, with football fans like no other.

The Most Obsessed NFL States, Ranked

The ranking of the Most Obsessed NFL States in America is based on an analysis of data from Google Trends, scoring each state out of 100 based on its search levels for NFL, NFL Draft, and NFL Combine together. Considering North Dakota is the 48th least populous state or territory in America, its highest number of NFL-related searches is even more impressive.

North Dakota Wisconsin Ohio Minnesota Pennsylvania South Dakota Iowa Montana Michigan Nebraska Indiana Kansas Maryland Delaware Wyoming District of Columbia Colorado New Jersey Missouri Virginia Arizona Nevada Connecticut Hawaii North Carolina South Carolina Georgia Massachusetts Louisiana Rhode Island New Hampshire Mississippi Florida New Mexico Illinois Texas Tennessee Maine Idaho Washington Utah Alabama West Virginia Arkansas Oklahoma New York Kentucky Vermont California Oregon Alaska

The 2022 NFL Draft: Thursday, April 28th through Saturday, April 30th

Over seven rounds, NFL teams will make 262 draft selections to add to their 2022-2023 team rosters. The NFL Draft will kick off with Round 1 on Thursday, April 28th, Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, and conclude on Saturday, April 30th with Rounds 4 through 7.

Twenty-one NFL hopefuls are confirmed to attend the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. Georgia leads all colleges with three players in attendance, while Alabama and Ohio State will each have two players on-site. The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with seven prospects confirmed to attend, followed by the Big Ten (four players), Pac-12 (four), and Atlantic Coast Conference (three).

The NFL Draft, held in Cleveland last year, will be hosted in the state of Nevada for the first time. Throughout the Draft week, the collective NFL family will participate in events designed to give back to the Las Vegas community.

Where to Follow the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft will be televised on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes and can be heard nationwide on Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio, and ESPN Radio. In addition, live NFL Network coverage is available across devices through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch, for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.