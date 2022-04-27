Dr. John Butler

Dr. John (Andy) Butler, 71, of Sugar Camp, a beloved partner, father, brother, and Wausau Plastic Surgeon, passed away peacefully on April 23, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, surrounded by his family and close friend Dr. Tom Stoffel.

John was a man who made a profound impact on everyone he met. This included his friends and patients. He took great interest in others and the stories they had to share. To those who knew and loved John, he will be remembered for his love of family especially his boys Tayte and Jonathan, his storytelling, sense of humor, generosity, reading, and music. He also loved fishing, hunting, and hiking with neighbors and friends at his home in Sugar Camp.

John was born on December 11, 1950, in Denver, Colorado, to Jack and Betty Butler. He graduated in 1969, from P.J. Jacobs High School in Stevens Point, WI. He went to Carleton College in Northfield, MN, and received a B.A. in Biology in 1973. John continued his education attending the University of Chicago earning a degree in Respiratory Therapy. With the encouragement of Dr. Phil Hacker, John then earned his Doctorate Degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison WI, in 1988. He was board certified in Plastics and General Surgery. Following his residency, John and his family moved to Wausau, WI, and joined the Plastic Surgery Group. John practiced with this independent group (Plastic Surgery and Vein Clinic) until his retirement in July 2016. He was also very instrumental in the formation of Wausau Surgery Center, the first surgery center in the Wausau area. John was a Visionary who could see the focus of health care for the future. He served as the Medical Director and Partnership Chairman for many years during his career at the Wausau Surgery Center.

While his many achievements were important to him, his greatest passion was for his boys Tayte and Jonathan. After his retirement, he built a home up in Sugar Camp with partner Julie Allen and resided there until his death. John is survived by his loving partner Julie, son Tayte of Chicago, sister Jennifer (Tom) Youtsos of Bonita Springs, FL, nieces Alison (Ken) Carlson of Woodbury, MN, Jackie Youtsos, MD (Eric Bradshaw), Pittsburg, KS, and Katie Youtsos, Minneapolis, MN. He also is survived by his two Scottish Terriers Violet and Lily.

John was predeceased by his parents and son, Jonathan.

John’s family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Ahuja, the Aspirus Cancer center and all of the Aspirus ICU staff for their caring and kindness while he was in their care.

Visitation will be held at Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 522 Adams Street in Wausau, from 4: 00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with a service of reflection and sharing of memories to follow. A private Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at his home in June.

In lieu of flowers, the family will create a memorial honoring John at a later date.

Mildred E. Strassman

Mildred E. Strassman, age 93, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Acorn Hill Assisted Living Center in Mosinee, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born on January 16, 1929, in Schofield, daughter of the late August and Bertha (Schmidt) Zimmerman. On June 21, 1952, she married Anthony “Anton” Strassman at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in the town of Wausau. She farmed for 40 years side by side with her husband in the town of Texas. He preceded her in death on June 24, 1999.

Mildred enjoyed sewing, knitting, and quilting. She made many quilts for family members, friends, and Orphan Grain Train. She also knit many items for Orphan Grain Train and she volunteered at her church as part of their Ladies Aid.

Millie and her husband enjoyed going to polka dances and listening to polka music. She had a special group of friends that she played Sheepshead with. In the later years she enjoyed playing Uno, Phase 10 and King’s Corner.

She welcomed many family and friends into her home and provided homemade good old fashioned food that only a farm could provide.

Survivors include her five daughters, Phyllis (Charles) Beck of Aniwa, Debra (Lowell) Block of Wausau, Janet (Dean) Beck of Aniwa, Karen Jantsch of Wausau, and Cheryl (Michael) Morgan of Robbinsville, NC; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother, Earl Zimmerman, and sister-in-law, Marjean Strassman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Bernice, Victor, Vilas, Lawrence, Leroy, Delbert, Helen, Grace, Arvilla, Clyde, Lucille, two infant sisters, and son-in-laws John Jantsch and Paul Morgan.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, 238537 Del Rio Rd. Town of Wausau. Rev. Russell Kempfer will officiate. Entombment will be at Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service on Thursday at the church.

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau is assisting the family with arrangements. You may leave messages and condolences for her family at helke.com.

We would like to thank the staff at Acron Hills Assisted Living and Aspirus Hospice for the care and kindness they gave our entire family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the Salvation Army or Orphan Grain Train.

Daniel L. Stieber

Daniel L. Stieber, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022 at his residence under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice.

Krownenwetter – Daniel Lee Stieber, 64, passed away on April 21, 2022 after a courageous 16 month fight with Pancreatic Cancer at his home under the care of Aspirus Hospice. He was born on April 9, 1958, in Colby WI, the son of Dave and Joyce (Merwin) Stieber. Dan graduated from Adams Friendship High School, Class of 1976. As a teenager, he enjoyed spending time outside working at Ginter’s Tree Farm and racing on the down hill ski team at Skyline Ski Area in Friendship. Dan was also part of his High School’s State Champion Men’s Volleyball Team. He was lucky to marry his High School sweetheart, Kathi (Hill) Stieber on September 18, 1976 and they were blessed with four children. Dan worked as the Finance Manager and then Vice President at Grand Marsh StateBank until 1986 when he started his new career as a Finance Manager for Rosemurgy Motors in Wausau, WI. After 2 decades, he continued to work for the Rosemurgy family as a property manager. Dan and Kathi cherished their summer days on the lake at the family cottage in Phillips, WI. He also enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, and golfing with family and friends throughout his life.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his infant son Daniel Stieber; Father in Law Gary Hill and Brother in Law Robert Batten. Dan is survived by his wife, Kathi (Hill) Stieber, daughter Heather and her husband Brian McKnight, daughter Amie and her husband Jake Kolstad, and son Kevin and his wifeKristin Stieber; three grandchildren, Owen, Isaiah, and Kjerstin McKnight; two sisters Jeanne Batten and Janice Klein; Mother in Law Esther Hill; Brother in Law Scott Hill and wife Kelly, Sister in Law Linda Wormet, Brother in Law Todd Hill and wife Terri, Sister in Law Terri Ashworth and husband Ray, Sister in Law Michelle Hammond and husband Lennie, and Sister in Law Jean McPhail and husband James; and many nieces and nephews. His selfless support for his family, joy for grilling big meals and dry sense of humor will lovingly be remembered.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday May 3rd from 2:00pm to 4:00pm with Funeral Service beginning at 4:00pm and dinner to follow at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson St, Weston, WI. Those who wish to honor Dan in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. mtoliveweston.org

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share condolences and memories with the family, please visit www.helke.com.

Allen R. Larson

Allen Roger Larson, age 56, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away Friday, April 22, 2022 in Madison, WI after a brief battle with double strep pneumonia.

Graveside Services will be at 10am on Thursday, April 28th, 2022 at Forest Hill Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids. Officiator TBA. A time to share memories, and refreshments for relatives and friends will be held from 10:30am – 1:30pm at Kiwanis Club, Kellner, Wisconsin.

Allen was born June 07, 1965 in Wisconsin Rapids to Roger and Joyce (Williams) Larson. The youngest of four children. He attended Immanuel Lutheran and Lincoln High School and then attended Diesel Truck Driving School in Sun Prairie, WI

Allen found his purpose in life driving semi-truck over the road for over 30 years while sharing his love for Jesus Christ and spreading the Word of God from coast to coast to anyone who would give him an ear. After 30 years, health issues forced him off the road. Only the loss of his mother was more of a heartbreak.

Allen loved to DJ and play and sing Karaoke when he was home. This endeavor was known as Twuck’s Backyard DJ and Karaoke. His favorite pass times were riding his Harley Davidson and video gaming or racing with TORN and iRACING online. He quickly became good friends with many of the other players. Allen loved everyone. He was never shy and would approach absolutely anyone to introduce himself and strike up a conversation.

Allen married his devoted wife Tina Webb on October 5th, 1991. He is survived by his wife, daughter Anna Allord of Wisconsin Rapids; brother Donald (Becky Sersch) of Vera Beach, Florida; sisters Karen Larson- Fleischman and Debi Larson both of Wisconsin Rapids; 3 nieces and 9 nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and one niece Cassandra Larson.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Darrell G. Lekies

Darrell Gene Lekies, age 71, of Merrill, WI passed away unexpectedly at his home on April 11, 2022.

Darrell was born on March 28, 1951 in Medford, the second of five children, to Roy and Mabel (Meschefske) Lekies. He attended Medford Public Schools and graduated from Medford High School in 1969. He then entered the U.S. Army, serving in Viet Nam, and received an honorable discharge in 1972.

He worked at Weinbrenner Shoe Factory in Merrill for 46 years and was very proud that he never missed a day of work. He made many lifelong friends from his years there, going out to morning coffee and Friday fish fries.

An avid sports fan, especially pro football and baseball, he could name teams, players and statistics of most professional teams. He had an extensive sports card collection and he started as a child. He loved to read and enjoy garage sales, hunting for that special book or baseball card. He proudly went on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight 2018. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran church in Medford.

Darrell is survived by his siblings Judy (Bob) Robida of Stetsonville, Gordie (Carol) Lekies of Medford, Terry Lekies of Hurst, Texas and Dr. Kristi Lekies of Columbus, Ohio. He is also survived by eight nieces and nephews and nine grand nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roy 2004 and his mother, Mabel in 1993.

There will be family graveside rites at a later time. John J. Buettgen Funeral Home of Schofield and Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society are entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Dennis K. Burazin

Dennis Keith Burazin, 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 20th 2022 in Wausau, Wisconsin.

He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to John Burazin and Agnes (Strieff) Burazin on January 17th, 1957. He married his beautiful wife, Maryanne (Petrowski) Burazin on November 17th, 1990 at Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Wausau, Wisconsin.

In 1976 Dennis graduated from Wittenberg Birnamwood High School. Dennis worked at SNE (Crestline) for 37 years and was one of the last five employees with the company prior to the plant’s closure. He then continued to work at Crystal Finishing for 5 years prior to his diagnosis of Glioblastoma. While at SNE, he met his beloved friend Skip Mortimer who gave Dennis the nickname “Big Daddy Burazin” which has stuck until this day. Dennis was a family man, who always demonstrated kindness, generosity, forgiveness, and compassion. He was avidly involved in basketball through his high school career and continued to play for many years after. Dennis also loved playing softball with the local league, playing darts, reading history books, seeing the Milwaukee Brewers hitting balls out of the park, supporting the Wisconsin Badgers, and watching football…Go Pack Go!

Dennis was predeceased in death by his parents and his sister-in-law, Lori Burazin.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Maryanne Burazin; Son, Joshua Burazin and fiance’ Hanna Cole; Daughter, Allison (Brandon) Pophal; Brothers and Sisters, David (Janice) Burazin, Denise (Karl) Behm, Donald (Diana) Burazin, Dale Burazin, Debra (Leo) Korbisch, Diane (Gus) Weller, and Dawn (Jerry) Chuilli; Along with 20 nieces and nephews and their 12 spouses, as well as 26 great-nieces and nephews with two on the way.

On his wife’s side, Dennis is survived by his Sister-in-Law, Kathlyne Bethke and nieces Bryana (Jody) Vandenberg and Dana (Mike) Bjerke along with their 2 children.

The family of Dennis wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the many helpful hands at UW-Madison hospital including Dr. Baskaya. We would also like to thank the wonderful team at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Dr. Huang, Dr. Peterson, Dr. Tong, and the home healthcare team. Their efforts to support Dennis over the years has been greatly appreciated.

A Celebration of Life ceremony for family and close friends will be held at the Matsche Center on May 1st from 12pm – 4pm. (362 Railroad Ave. Birnamwood, WI 54414).