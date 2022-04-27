WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks recently signed Wisconsin native Brent Widder and two fighting Illini, Cal Hejza and Camden Janik, for the 2022 season, the Chucks announced this week.

Brent Widder

Widder, a junior and infielder at University of Evansville, played high school ball at Sheboygan North High School. This season for the Purple Aces, Widder has hit .322 with 13 home runs with 30 RBIs. One of his standout games this season was on April 16, where he drove in five runs while playing against Missouri State.

Cal Hejza

Hejza, an infielder at University of Illinois, comes from Oswego Illinois where he was the 22nd ranked recruit in the state, according to Perfect Game. This season at U of I, Hejza has recorded 22 hits and stolen home five times. One of his highlight games from this season came when playing Southern Illinois on March 18. He scored three runs.

Camden Janik

Coming out of high school Janik was the second ranked catcher and the 14th best player in Illinois, according to Prep Baseball Report. Since getting to UIUC, Camden has a batting average of .400 with one homerun and has only been struck out once.

The Woodchucks 29th season starts on May 30 on the road.