After working for the last 45 years in semiprofessional occupations, I was able to retire feeling confident that I had budgeted the amount of money I would need for the future. I spent years saving with a small pension and paying into Social Security since I was 16 years old. My story is the same as millions of other people across our country.

I am terrified of the agenda held by the Republican Party that would sunset all federal legislation – including Social Security and Medicare – within five years. Our very own Sen. Ron Johnson has praised this agenda and said that it would be a good thing for our state. Does Senator Johnson really believe that sunsetting Social Security and Medicare is a good thing? What are seniors to live on and have for healthcare? This shows just how out of touch Ron Johnson really is. We need to vote him out.

Despite these programs being quite popular across the country, the Republican Party is betraying seniors like me by politicizing these programs. In sharp contrast, Democrats like President Biden are working to reduce deficits without touching Medicare and Social Security by simply asking the wealthiest to pay their fair share in taxes. Someone who makes three times as much as I do should not be paying less into the system! Why do Republican politicians want to take away money from millions of hard-working Wisconsinites who rely on it and have paid into it throughout their working lives?

It is common sense to protect the middle-class and working families by asking billionaires to pay their fair share. Unfortunately, the Republican Party continues to value the ultra-rich over Wisconsin’s seniors. I know that in 2022, I will be voting as well as getting the word out to other voters to hold Republicans like Ron Johnson accountable for attacking these programs.

Nancy Stencil of Rib Mountain

