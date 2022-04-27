WAUSAU – The YWCA Wausau announced this week its 2022 Women of Vision honorees: LaTanya Campbell, MaiGer Moua and Tara Draeger.

The honorees will be spotlighted at a luncheon in their honor at 11 a.m. May 20 at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Women of Vision is a longstanding YWCA tradition that celebrates women who help others and have a vision to make the community a better place.

The 2022 keynote speaker is Julie Willems Van Dijk, retired deputy secretary, Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Over the last four decades, Willems Van Dijk has led work to build healthy communities at the local, state and national level.

About the recipients

Campbell is a role model in both her professional and personal life. She is a single mom with four children and has worked full-time while continuing her education. As a social worker for The Women’s Community, Campbell has helped connect survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking to services and resources to empower them to become safe, stable and self-sufficient. She has recently completed her master’s degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Capella University and is a member of the American Mental Health Counselors Association and Chi Sigma Iota. After completing her degree, she accepted a position as a child and family therapist at the Center for Well Being in Wausau. Campbell is an active community member who strives to bring diversity, equity and inclusion to the Wausau community.

Moua has dedicated her life to the mental and physical well-being of others. This is demonstrated by her previous work as director at the United Way 211, as a crisis operation manager at North Central Health Care, and now as a student success advisor at North Central Technical College. She also is an adjunct instructor in Asian American studies for the University of Stevens Point. In addition, she is a proud mother of four. She received her Master of Art degree in U.S. history at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Draeger is a woman who envisions a healthy Marathon County and continually seeks ways to support activities and organizations that work toward that vision. Draeger’s efforts have inspired broad changes to deliver programs that improve the physical and mental health of Wausau and the surrounding area. She graduated from the UWSP with a degree in health promotion/wellness, CHES Certification, and massage certificate. She is the system director of community health improvement for Aspirus Health System (2014-present) and interim executive director of Aspirus Health Foundation (since 2020). She is an advocate for recovery and mental health services as the co-founder of a local participatory mural arts program, Rise Up Central Wisconsin (“RISE UP”).

YWCA Wausau also presents scholarships to area women who are attending higher education in 2022. The recipients this year are:

· Stella Harder – Wausau West High School

· Kiki Liss’s-Gravemade – Wausau East High School

· Katherine Rauscher – Wausau East High School

Each of these young women have excelled academically, contributed to their community, and have a promising vision for their future. Former Women of Vision make financial contributions to make these scholarships possible.

Tickets are available at ywcawausau.org or https://womenofvision2022.eventbrite.com.

For more information, contact samwederath@ywcawausau.org.