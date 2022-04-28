Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The D.C. Everest girls soccer team outlasted Wisconsin Rapids 3-2 in a battle of Wisconsin Valley Conference undefeated teams on Thursday at Washington Field.

Jenna Baumann scored a pair of goals and Jenna Check added another for D.C. Everest, which is now 5-2 overall and 5-0 in the Valley.

Kate Schaeffer and Aliyah Jennings scored for Wisconsin Rapids (4-1-1, 3-1 WVC).

Chelsea King had 11 saves in goal for Wisconsin Rapids and Makenna Kampmann had seven saves for D.C. Everest.

D.C. Everest plays a make-up game at Wausau East on Friday at 5 p.m.

Evergreens 3, Raiders 2

D.C. Everest 1 2 – 3

Wisconsin Rapids 1 1 – 2

First half: 1. DC, Jenna Baumann, 15:00; 2. WR, Kate Schaeffer, 23:00.

Second half: 3. DC, Jenna Check (Kaitlyn Abbiehl), 48:00; 4. DC, Baumann, 50:00; 5. WR, Aliyah Jennings, 52:00.

Saves: DC, Makenna Kampmann 7; WR, Chelsea King 11.

Records: D.C. Everest 5-2, 5-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wisconsin Rapids 4-1-1, 3-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.