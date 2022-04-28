MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking the public’s help to identify the person responsible for fatally shooting a bald eagle.

Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, DNR wardens were notified of an injured bald eagle found along the Milwaukee River in Fredonia near the Washington-Ozaukee county line.

The wardens caught the eagle and transported it to a wildlife rehabilitator. Due to the severity of the injuries, the bird was euthanized after being transferred to an avian veterinarian for evaluation. An X-ray revealed a bullet embedded in its body cavity.

Eagles and their nests are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

The DNR is asking for any and all tips that may be useful in identifying the responsible party or parties. Please reference “Washington County Eagle” when reporting. Remember, no tip is too small.

To make an anonymous report, contact the DNR Tip Line at 1-800-847-9367.