Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.
If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.
All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.
Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.
You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Tyler J. Schewe, 26, of Wausau. April 21, 2022: Fourth-offense OWI, resisting or obstructing an officer, operating while revoked
Tyrese J. Merriam, 18, of Ringle. April 26, 2022: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping
Kai Chang, 31, of Wausau. April 27, 2022: Manufacture or Deliver Amphetamine
Khardea F. Koptyra-Williams, 19, of Wausau. April 27, 2022: Battery or Threat to Judge, Prosecutor, or Law Enforcement Officer
Kyle J. Brenchley, 28, of Wausau. April 25, 2022: Bail jumping
Shana R. Rivera, 35, of Mosinee. April 26, 2022: Child abuse-recklessly cause harm
Sharon J. Rockman, 35, of Wittenberg. April 27, 2022: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
Todd A. Hutchison, 47, of Wausau. April 5, 2022: Bail jumping
Todd E. Tucker, 23, of Weston. April 25, 2022: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, second or subsequent offense
Tou B. Vang, 41, of Wausau. April 25, 2022: Possession of Methamphetamine, bail jumping
Joseph L. Her, 37, of Weston. April 25, 2022: Possession of THC with intent to deliver between 200 and 1,000 grams, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia as party to a crime
Coden J. Morrell, 19, of Marshfield. April 22, 2022: Possession of THC with intent to deliver between 200 and 1,000 grams; maintain a drug trafficking place; possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psiolocin; Possession of an illegally obtained prescription
Christopher Stockman, 39, of Wausau. April 21, 2022: Possession of THC between 200 and 1,000 grams; maintaining a drug trafficking place; possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psiolocin, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
Britney M. Gavitt, 30, of Wittenberg. April 26, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC as party to a crime, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
Jenna L. Slaby, 28, of Wausau. April 27, 2022: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000, bail jumping, criminal damage to property
George Torres, 37, of Wausau. April 25, 2022: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct
D’mitri A. Walters, 30, of Whitelake. April 25, 2022: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
Derwin Petonquot, 30, of Schofield. April 26, 2022: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
Dennis M. Clark 54, of Wausau. April 21, 2022: Battery or Threat to Judge, Prosecutor, or Law Enforcement Officer
Danielle L. Stevens, 41, of Birnamwood. April 25, 2022: Possession of Methamphetamine – repeater
Jaden M Spatz, 20, of Schofield. April 27, 2022: Bail jumping, operating while revoked
