WAUSAU – Wausau Water Works, as part of its Wauter Savvy campaign, will again offer discounted rain barrels to Wausau residents and non-residents.

The fee is $50 for residents and $75 for non-residents. Wausau subsidizes the purchase for residents and gives non-residents a discounted price.



Rain barrels can be ordered online through May 25 at rainwatersolutions.com/products/wausauwi.

All rain barrels will be delivered to Wausau Water Works and buyers can pick up their rain barrels from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 7 and June 8 at 1701 N. River Drive in Wausau.



