WAUSAU – Wausau Coated Products announced this week the commission of its new $20 million production line and building expansion.

The company began its most significant capital expansion in its history in October 2020 to add capacity for specialty label machinery used in wine and spirits, grocery, medical and other specialty applications. The new manufacturing line -referred to as Coater #14- will produce material for billions of labels every month.

Custom designed by the WCP Technology group, the production line is built with 75 percent regionally made materials, plus other world-class imported equipment.

The new operating line will create 40 full-time skilled manufacturing jobs in Marathon County.

“Coater #14 is a unique piece of equipment. There’s no other machine like it the world over,” said CEO Ben Reif in a news release. “We have a history of designing and building our coating equipment. This coater is the newest, best and biggest example of a singularly unique coating machine.”

Wausau Coated Products operates in the Wausau Business Campus, producing

pressure-sensitive materials that serve the global label and sticker industry and flexible packaging used in the food packaging industry.

It was founded in 1981 by Bill Reif and Lawrence Wokatsch.