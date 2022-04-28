By Jim Force | Special to Wausau Pilot & Review

Curlers from Wausau are rocking at the National Junior Curling Championships at the Sentry Curling Center in Plover this week.

In the men’s competition, Wausau’s Wes Wendling team, which includes John Wilkerson from Wausau and Stevens Point, Chris Kirsch from Wausau, and Jackson Armstrong from Appleton and Stevens Point, is atop the standings heading into Thursday matches. They are 5-0.

Wausau women’s curlers are winning as well. Team Tamboli, led by Anna Tamboli of Portage, with Tessa Thurlow of Wausau, Jordan Hein of Portage, and Miranda Scheel from North Dakota, sits at 5-1, tied for the lead.

The Clare Viau rink from Stevens Point is 4-2. The team includes Ella Wendling from Wausau, along with Megan McPhee of Madison, and Ellery Bazley from Monroe.

Round robin competition continues Thursday morning at 8 and afternoon at 4. Championships will be decided this weekend.

Ten teams are competing in the women’s event, 12 in the men’s.

The new four-sheet Sentry facility is located along I-39 in Plover, just south of County Highway B.