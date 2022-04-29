Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured Wausau business is Pregame Pub, a lively neighborhood tavern under a new name and new ownership on the city’s east side. When you’re looking for a great place to grab a cold beer after work or on the weekend, it usually comes down to a few simple things: the warmth of a space, the selection of drinks, and the friendliness of the staff; each are a clear reflection of the neighborhood that they’re in and the people who create them. Pregame Pub, 2002 N. Sixth St., has all this and more. Thanks to a recent facelift, the bar has plenty of large TVs perfect for taking in a game, a great sound system and plenty of fun events including karaoke nights, meat raffles and more. Owner Ashley Dadabo, who bought the bar late last year, worked in and out of the service industry for years and was attracted to the location, with a sense that the neighborhood would welcome a well-run establishment in its midst. After a remodel, Dadabo held a soft opening in January before fully opening in February. Since then, she’s worked to earn the trust and loyalty of her patrons, while developing strong relationships with local businesses including Zillman’s Meat Market and the Wausau Woodchucks, who are the inspiration behind some of Pregame Pub’s most popular and anticipated events. Adam Buska is also an integral part of the success at Pregame Pub. As bar manager, he runs events, has recruited some of Wausau’s favorite downtown bartenders to help on certain days and has a true passion for keeping it local. Don’t be surprised if he introduces himself to you on your first visit, offering you a warm welcome and a handshake. This is a terrific spot to relax with friends, enjoy a cold beer and “pregame” before Woodchucks matchups and more. Be sure to follow their Facebook page here for updates on their many events and specials in the coming weeks and months.

Adam Buska and Ashley Dadabo pose for a photo at Pregame Pub in Wausau on April 27, 2022. Photo: Christina Kimball/Wausau Pilot & Review

What do you want people to experience when they walk through the door?

We spent a lot of effort on giving the bar a facelift, adding large TVs front and center that are great for watching any Wisconsin or local sporting event. We added a fantastic sound system too, perfect for big games and other events like karaoke. It’s a really inviting atmosphere.

What is the clientele like?

Our clientele varies. We see different crowds depending on the events we’re hosting. Karaoke pulls a different crowd compared to, say, meat raffles, but everyone is friendly and we have really enjoyed meeting so many new friends.

About the name – why is it called Pregame Pub? What do you want the name to convey?

Pregame Pub – we want this to be the place where you “Pregame” any event you may be attending, whether that be a wedding, a sporting event or a Woodchucks baseball game. We will have a focus on specials and fun pregame happenings that will promote and support local events and businesses in the area. For example, we will be asking the community to “Pregame” with us for a Woodchucks Tailgating event to support their home opener this season. It’s events like Woodchucks games, 400 Block events or supporting our Packers this fall that we will host “pregame” specials/fun to offer the Wausau Community another fun place to hang out.

You hold quite a few fun events like trivia nights. What else do you have going on, and what seems to be the most popular?

We are focused on giving the community things to do – whether that be a meat raffle, trivia, karaoke or a place to pregame before the Woodchucks start. We have seen great success so far focusing on our mission of “The Fun Starts Here.” We provide fun things to do, we have specials before and during sporting events and we support all the businesses around us by leveraging partnerships such as those we’ve developed with the Wausau Woodchucks, Zillman’s Meat Market and others.

You’re advertising some fun things happening in connection with Woodchucks games this summer. Tell us about that.

I purchased a few four-top tables from the Woodchucks, which include all you can eat and drink four tickets and the best seats at the stadium (in my opinion) which we will raffle off during specific events at the pub. In fact, we will be raffling off a table at our Pregame Tailgate Event on May 31st. Along with that, the Woodchucks are providing us with pregame giveaways during and after their home games to support us. We will also be hosting a daily special during the Woodchucks home games and these can be found if you follow us on Facebook!

Pregame Pub in Wausau. Photo: Christina Kimball/Wausau Pilot & Review

Connect with Pregame Pub:

2002 N 6th St., Wausau

Follow Pregame Pub for events and specials here.