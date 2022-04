Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The D.C. Everest baseball team handed Wausau West its first Wisconsin Valley Conference loss with a 10-7 victory Thursday at Simon Field.

Wausau West led 4-3 after 3½ innings before D.C. Everest scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead for good.

Preston Miller and Hayden Davidowski each had two hits, and Brock Babiash and Chris Wiesman each drove in two runs for D.C. Everest (4-3, 3-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference).

Jesse Osness had two hits and an RBI for West (4-6, 3-1 WVC).

Wausau West will play a nonconference doubleheader at Kaukauna on Friday. D.C. Everest is off until Monday when it hosts first-place Stevens Point (2-0 WVC) in a conference game.

Evergreens 10, Warriors 7

Wausau West 002 221 0 – 7 8 5

D.C. Everest 120 601 x – 10 10 4

WP: Brock Babiash. LP: Jesse Osness.

SO: Brennan Fictum (1 2/3 inn.) 2, Osness (1 2/3 inn.) 1, Lucas Hager (2 2/3 inn.) 2; Babiash (4 2/3 inn.) 3, Cuyler Soppe (2 1/3 inn.) 1. BB: Fictum 2, Osness 3, Hager 0; Babiash 3, Soppe 1.

Top hitters: WW, Osness 2×4, RBI; Dylan Dobratz 2B, RBI. DC, Soppe 2B, 2 runs, RBI; Preston Miller 2×3, RBI; Babiash 2 RBI; Hayden Davidowski 2×3, 2B, RBI; Chris Wiesman 2 RBI.

Records: Wausau West 4-6, 3-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 4-3, 3-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.