Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Jenna Baumann scored four times in the first four minutes and the D.C. Everest girls soccer team went on to an 8-0 win over Wausau East in a Wisconsin Valley Conference matchup Friday at East High School.

D.C. Everest is now 6-2 overall and remains unbeaten at 6-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. Wausau East drops to 2-4 overall and 2-3 in the WVC.

Ava Hopper added a pair of goals, and Ruby Kowal and Ari Maholmes also scored for D.C. Everest.

Ollie Liss’s-Gravemade had nine saves in goal for Wausau East. Makenna Kampmann had to make just two saves for D.C. Everest.

The two teams will meet again Thursday at 7 p.m. at D.C. Everest Middle School.