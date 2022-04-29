

Book-of-the-Month Club: “Peaces” by Helen Oyeyemi

May 2-31. Stop by theAthens Branch in May to pick up the Book-of-the-Month selection along with some questions and comments to get you thinking about the book. Ongoing throughout the month. Call 715-257-7292 for more info. MCPL Athens.

Marathon City Book Club: “Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker

May 9, 5:45 p.m. Take part in a lively discussion of a variety of books with other enthusiastic readers at the Marathon City Branch. Call 715-443-2775 for more info. MCPL Marathon City.

Edgar Book Club: “The Aviator’s Wife” By Melanie Benjamin

May 10, noon. Enjoy some lively discussion of a variety of books with the Edgar Branch staff and fellow book lovers. Call 715-352-3155 for more info. MCPL Edgar.

Hatley Book Club: “The Cousins” by Karen McManus

May 10, 1 p.m. Join the Hatley Branch staff and other lit lovers for an engaging discussion of some great books. For more info, call 715-446-3537. MCPL Hatley.

Mosinee Book Club: “Home Front” by Kristin Hannah

May 16, 2 p.m. Take part in a lively, engaging and virtual discussion of great books each month with the Mosinee Branch staff and other book lovers. For more info, call 715-693-2144. GoToMeeting (Online).

Stratford Book Club: “The Henna Artist” by Alka Joshi

May 18, 1 p.m. Take part in a lively discussion of books with the Stratford Branch staff and other lit lovers, including Joshi’s 2020 novel in May. Meet outside if weather permits, virtually if not. Call 715-687-4420 for more info. MCPL Stratford.

True Crime Book Club: “With One Shot” and Author Dorothy Marcic

May 25, noon. Join the Wausau staff and other true crime aficionados for a virtual book club discussion of “With One Shot.” For May’s discussion, you’ll be joined by the book’s author, Dorothy Marcic. For more info, call 715-261-7230. GoToMeeting (Online).