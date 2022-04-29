Joan M. Kempf

Joan Marie Kempf was born on July 27, 1935, in Holton Township, Marathon County. She was the third child of Lucy (Wagner) and Frank Schopper. Joan attended the one-room Barry School through the eighth grade and graduated from Dorchester High School in 1952. She attended the Taylor County Normal (teachers’ college), graduated in 1954, and went on to earn her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Elementary Education from UW-Stevens Point. In her graduate studies and 36 credits beyond her M.S., she concentrated on gifted and talented learning.

As a revered teacher, Joan touched countless lives. Through the decades, she was recognized by former students and their parents, who commented on the wonderful influence she had on them. Her fulfilling 43-year teaching career began at the Bruckerville School, a one-room country school near her home. She went on to teach at Unity, Stettin, St. James Catholic School, Grant School, and then in 1968 she started teaching first grade at Riverview Elementary, continuing in the same classroom until 1998 when she retired.

On October 10, 1958, Joan married Donald D. Kempf at St. Louis Catholic Church in Dorchester. Their union, which lasted over 63 years, included four children. Joan and Don established their home in Wausau and later built their dream home on Tomahawk Lake in Oneida county. They were fortunate to divide their time between their two cherished residences.

Given her broad interest in the world, Joan loved to travel. In 1980, she spent three weeks touring northern Europe with her sister. In 1992 she ventured to Australia and New Zealand for both pleasure and continuing education. In retirement, Joan and Don took several trips throughout the United States and Canada.

Joan was adventurous and creative. She and a former student co-authored a book that chronicled the history and culture of Holton Township, the area where they were raised. Joan painted, dabbled in poetry, loved music, and was an accomplished baker. In retirement, she extended her love for teaching as the Arts and Craft Director at the acclaimed Red Pine Camp for Girls on Clear Lake in Oneida County.

Joan’s pure heart and irrepressible good nature were shown through her bright eyes and beaming smile. She was admired by all for her kind and gentle disposition. She drew inspiration from the natural world and enjoyed glowing sunsets, trees, flowers, deer, birds, and other wildlife on her daily walks.

As a devout Catholic, Joan saw God in all things and was a filled with gratitude that guided her life of Christian charity. She was an active member of the Wausau’s Eastside Parishes (St. Michael’s and St. James/Resurrection) and Holy Family Catholic Church in Woodruff. She is survived by her husband Don, her children, Tom (Mary) of Wausau, Donna of Whitefish Bay, Bob (Brenda) of Rice Lake, and Dan (Sarah) of Crystal, MN. She is further survived by seven grandchildren: Brandon, Erica, Morgan, Alex, Amy, Andrew, and Ally.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Dolores Elliott, MaryAnn Reynolds, and Dottie Jirschele.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and again on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau.

Memorials may be made to St. Michael Parish in name of the Joan M. Kempf Memorial Fund as a tribute to her lifelong dedication to the faith.

The Kempf family is profoundly grateful to Joan’s healthcare providers and especially to her caregivers and who kept her spiritually vibrant, comfortable, and as independent as possible over the past seven years until her peaceful passing in her beloved home.

James A. Blume

James “Jim” A. Blume, 74, Marathon, passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

He was born September 7, 1947 in Wausau, son of the late Arnold and Loretta (Ritger) Blume.

Jim graduated from Marathon High School Class of 1965. After graduation, Jim took over management of the Blume family homestead farm as a dairy and ginseng farmer. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed bowling, downhill skiing, fishing, cooking maple syrup, firing up his steam engine, fabricating in his shed and spending time out in his woods. He will fondly be remembered for the love he had for his dogs.

Survivors include eight siblings, Carol (Rich) Weber-Massop of Colby, Joan (Robert) Plant, Roseanne (Ed) Buchberger, John (Claire) Blume, Larry (Betty) Blume, Marilyn (Michael) Hall, Jerome (Tina) Blume and Robert (Kelley) Blume, all of Marathon; 34 nieces and nephews; 57 great nieces and nephews; three great great nieces and nephews; and four Godchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Kay McCallum.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon and again on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until services at the church.

Elaine R. Peterson

Elaine Peterson died on April 6, 2022, at the age of 100, just 4 weeks shy of her 101st birthday. She often reflected on how much the world had changed in her five score years.

Elaine loved her family and was grateful for the many good friends who enriched her life. She was a teacher for 40 years and a volunteer in several organizations for many more. She loved music, art, and literature, and she traveled extensively world-wide. She was a woman of deep faith.

As an educator, Elaine believed in life-long learning. In her later years that learning focused on deepening her faith; she spent hours writing to leaders and legislators on behalf of justice, peace, and healing of this country’s ills. She died giving thanks to God for a life full of grace and praying for a world full of peace.

Elaine is survived by daughters Gail Sowell (Edgar, Wi) and Rj Streeter (Chico, CA); grandson Paul (Deb) Sowell and great-grandsons Nathaniel and Logan (Van Nuys, CA). She will be remembered and missed by many whose lives she touched.

Memorial service will be at St. John Lutheran Church (ELCA) on Hwy N in Edgar (Town of Wien), on Saturday, May 21st, 11:00, Pastor Rebecca Voss presiding. If you wish to make a gift in her memory, her favorite charity was Doctors without Borders. Peterson-Kraemer has assisted the family.

Beverly D. Pontel

Beverly D. Pontel, 82, of Mattoon, formerly of East Troy, died on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at her home.

Beverly was born on July 17, 1939 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Eldon and Effie (Danklef) Baxter.

On August 29, 1959, Beverly was united in marriage to Patrick Pontel Sr., in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death on January 28, 2016.

Beverly enjoyed knitting, bingo and an occasional trip to the casino. Most important to Beverly was the time spent with family.

Beverly is survived by a daughter, Darlene (Gene) Beilke Jr.; one daughter-in-law, Marty Pontel; four grandchildren, Angie Obert, Gene (Fiancée Rose) Beilke III, Larry Pontel and Gary (Samantha) Pontel; nine great-grandchildren, Madison, Annabelle, Hunter, Olivia, Jade, Dexter, Zachary, Levi and Aubree and a sister-in-law, Josephine (Lloyd) Wenninger.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a son Patrick Jr.; a grandson-in-law, Shane and siblings, Anna, Dorothy, Eldon, Richard, Donald and Wyman.

A visitation will be held on Monday, May 2, 2022, beginning at 1pm at the Arlington Park Cemetery Chapel, Greenfield. There will be a graveside service at 2:30pm.

A celebration of life will be held on Beverly’s birthday, July 17, in Mattoon.

Alfred E. Ostrowski

Alfred ‘Doc’ Ostrowski, 93, of Hatley, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family, under the care of Compassus Hospice.

Alfred was born on August 29, 1928 in the town of Reid, Wisconsin to Peter and Agnes (Karczynski) Ostrowski. Alfred served as a US Army Paratrooper, 82nd Airborne, serving from 1951 to 1953 when he was honorably discharged. Alfred then worked at Weyerhauser Company for 37 years until he retired in 1993.

Alfred was a lover of all things outdoors. He could often be found fishing, hunting, gardening, or picking wild berries. Other times, he enjoyed cutting firewood or simply spending time on his land in the town of Elderon.

No matter where he was, Alfred could always be found bird watching—even from his recliner in his living room—which is why he placed more than 50 bluebird houses throughout the area. His favorite bird was the Scarlet Tanager.

Alfred was known for his love of Polka and Country Western music. If Pat Zoromski or Charlie Pride was within earshot, Alfred was often found to be singing and dancing. He also enjoyed playing sheepshead, throwing horseshoes, and cheering on any Wisconsin sports team. Alfred especially loved watching Brewer games where he could reminisce on his time as a shortstop for the Hatley Braves. He was also a member of St. Florian’s Catholic Church and the Catholic Knights.

On May 21, 1955, Alfred married the love of his life, Barbara Verkuilen, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Wittenberg. Alfred and Barbara raised 5 children. As their family grew throughout the years, Alfred loved spending time with his family and cherished every moment with them.

Alfred is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Carla (Tom) Kundert, Rita (Bill) Bogyo, Paul (Dana) Ostrowski, Sara (Jim) Marsh and Andrew (Heather) Ostrowski; 10 grandchildren, Kristen, Nicholas, Emily, Kelsey, Madeline, Jamie, Sarah, Alexander, Abigail and Gabrielle; nine great grandchildren, Liam, Lucas, Levi, Isaac, Eleanor, Raegan, Madison, Adeline and June. He is also survived by many other relatives and friends.

Alfred was preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher, his parents and siblings, Victor, Hubert, Prosper, Sylvester, Chester, Myron, Theresa Turnski, Emily Levandoski and Irene Balthazor, as well as, four half brothers and five half sisters.

A Mass Intention will be prayed for Alfred at the 10:30AM Mass on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at St. Florian's Catholic Church, Hatley. A celebration of life and meal will follow immediately after the Mass at the Hatley Community Center. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.