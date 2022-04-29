By Jim Force | Special to Wausau Pilot & Review

Curlers from Wausau remain in the running at the National Junior Curling Championships at the Sentry Curling Center in Plover this week.

While Wausau’s Wes Wendling team lost to Team Kauffman from Blaine, Minn., on Thursday, they remain tied for first in pool play at 5-1. Team members include John Wilkerson from Wausau and Stevens Point, Chris Kirsch from Wausau, and Jackson Armstrong from Appleton and Stevens Point.

In women’s competition, Team Tamboli, led by Anna Tamboli of Portage, with Tessa Thurlow of Wausau, Jordan Hein of Portage, and Miranda Scheel from North Dakota, is 6-2 and tied for the lead.

The Clare Viau rink from Stevens Point is also 6-2, and tied for second. The team includes Ella Wendling from Wausau, along with Megan McPhee of Madison, and Ellery Bazley from Monroe.

Ten women’s teams and 12 men’s teams are competing. The new four-sheet Sentry facility is located along I-39 in Plover, just south of county highway B.

Playoff games are Friday night with the championship series set for Saturday.

Results are posted on curlingzone.com.