By Jim Force | Special to Wausau Pilot & Review

Curlers from Wausau are on the ice on the final day of the Junior National Championships at the Sentry Curling Center in Plover on Saturday, one in the driver’s seat.

Team Tamboli led by Anna Tamboli of Portage, with Tessa Thurlow of Wausau, Jordan Hein of Portage, and Miranda Scheel from North Dakota, won their playoff match and will be in the championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday. They defeated the Ryhorchuk rink from Minnesota, 6-5.

Wausau’s Wes Wendling team, with members John Wilkerson from Wausau and Stevens Point, Chris Kirsch from Wausau, and Jackson Armstrong from Appleton and Stevens Point, lost to the Kauffman team from Blaine, Minn., 9-4. They will need to defeat Team Sampson from North Dakota in a Saturday morning game in order to get into the championship game, which is set for 2 p.m.

The Sentry facility is located along I-39 in Plover, just south of county highway B.

Results are posted on curlingzone.com.