Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament series kicked off Friday with a match at the Ridges Golf Course, and three teams took the early lead in the standings.

Wausau West, Wisconsin Rapids and Stevens Point each finished with a team score of 357 to share the lead in the seven-leg tournament.

D.C. Everest was fourth with a 362, Wausau East fifth with a 367, Marshfield sixth with a 374, and Merrill was seventh with a 404.

D.C. Everest’s Andy Ziemer was the meet medalist after shooting a 79 in windy conditions, beating teammate Owen Bunnell by two strokes. Ethan Thomas of Stevens Point was third with an 83.

Tyler Heiman led Marshfield, tying for eighth place with an 89.

Kyle Berres had a 90, Ethan Schnitzler shot a 95, Maxx Oertel had a 100, and Graydon Anderson had a 103 to round out the scoring for the Tigers.

The second leg of the tournament will be Tuesday at River Edgar Golf Course in Marshfield.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament

Leg No. 1, at Ridges Golf Course, Wisconsin Rapids

Team scores: 1. Wausau West, Wisconsin Rapids and Stevens Point 357; 4. D.C. Everest 362; 5. Wausau East 367; 6. Marshfield 374; 7. Merrill 404.

Individual results: 1. Andy Ziemer (DC) 79; 2. Owen Bunnell (DC) 81; 3. Ethan Thomas (SP) 83; 4. Lucca Tonelli (WW) 84; 5. Dominick Fetterer (WR) 85; 6. Brady Skifton (WR) 87; 7. Matt Sitte (WE) 88; 8. Tyler Heiman (MAR), Teddy Schlindwein (WE) and Nate Earnest (SP) 89; 11. Tyler Skogstad (WW), Cooper Bjerke (WE) and Kyle Berres (MAR) 90; 14. Russell Harder (WW) 91; 15. Chase Prohaska (WW), A.J. Earnest (SP) and Sawyer Wilkens (WR) 92; 18. Jaylen Anderson (MER), Carter Morrison (WR) and Hayden Ackerlund (SP) 93; 21. Arin Demmering (MER) and Jacob Kozelek (SP) 94; 23. Ethan Schnitzler (MAR) 95; 24. Kyle McKee (WW) 98; 25. Jonathon Juedes (DC) 99; 26. Brody Trantow (WE) and Maxx Oertel (MAR) 100; 28. Mitch Blokhuis (WR) 101; 29. Nate Geiss (DC), Bristol Kowal (DC) and Graydon Anderson (MAR) 103; 32. Allie Maschke (MER) 104; 33. Maya Paulus (MER) 113; 34. Mason Borchardt (MER) 119; 35. Vincent Marohl (WE) 129.