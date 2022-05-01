Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – D.C. Everest won eight events and placed second at the Stevens Point True Team Girls Track Meet on Friday at Goerke Field.

Marshfield won five events and finished with 818 points, well ahead of second-place D.C. Everest (703) and third-place Stevens Point (695.5).

Earning victories for D.C. Everest were: Saide Rakovec in the triple jump (34 feet, 9 inches) and the 100 meters (12.96 seconds), Liberty Christianson in the high jump (5-0), Brenna Lehrke in the long jump (16-4.25), Elaina Kamke in the 300 hurdles (52.75), Maria Selting in the 800 (2:33.27), Sara Mlodik in the 3,200 (11:13.10), and the 400 relay team of Isabelle Jaipuri, Rakovec, Lehkre and Ciarra Wanta I51.17).

Click here for complete results, courtesy of performancetiming.com.

Stevens Point True Team Girls Track Meet

April 29, at Goerke Field, Stevens Point

Team scores: 1. Marshfield 818; 2. D.C. Everest 703; 3. Stevens Point 695.5; 4. Marathon 626.5; 5. Wausau East 487.5; 6. Wisconsin Rapids 408.5; 7. Rosholt 177.