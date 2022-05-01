Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Build Your UX Design Portfolio. Wisconsin Association of Talented and Gifted is seeking a volunteer with design UX experience to help revamp its nonprofit website. This would be a great opportunity for a young professional to show volunteerism and add to their portfolio. Visit watg.org. Contact rhagedorn@watg.org with questions or to get involved.

Help at the 19th Annual ChalkFest of Wausau. ChalkFest will hit the 400 Block June 24-26. Volunteer to make this event a go! Various shifts available throughout the weekend. T-shirt and water provided. Register at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Contact chalkfestwausau@gmail.com with questions.

Volunteer at GiGi’s Playhouse this Summer. Program volunteers play an integral role within GiGi’s Playhouse by facilitating educational and therapeutic skill development activities and connecting with families.?All training is provided and you will be with two to three other volunteers. Volunteers provided with sample lesson plans, program guides and a host of resources. Interested volunteers must make a commitment to summer sessions to keep consistency for participants. To get involved or learn more, contact volunteerwausau@gigisplayhouse.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Non-Perishable Pantry Needs. The Women’s Community requests the following items for their pantry: cooking oil, canned tuna, canned chicken, sugar, bottled juice, crackers, flour, applesauce, salt and pepper sets, spaghetti sauce, ketchup, mayo, syrup, and microwave popcorn. Donations can be dropped off Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 3200 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau. Contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663 for questions.

Socks for Schools. United Way of Marathon County is collecting new socks in all sizes in May for area schools. Drop off at any People’s State Bank branch in Marathon County, HealthFirst or United Way of Marathon County (M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.). Contact Elizabeth at erobinson@unitedwaymc.org or 715-298-5719 with questions.

Source: United Way of Marathon County