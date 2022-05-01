For Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN DELLS – The Wausau Wolfpack high school girls lacrosse team again battled through cold, rainy and windy weather to finish 1-2 at the Badger Spring Invitational on Saturday.

The Wolfpack defeated the Dunlap (Ill.) 10-5 in the third game of the day after losing to Mequon Homestead 9-8 and Waunakee 17-6.

In the win against Dunlap, senior attacker Nora Imhoff led the way for the Wolfpack with four goals. Imhoff added five additional goals on the day, with two against Homestead and three against Waunakee.

“It was awesome leaving the tournament with a win,” said Imhoff. “Especially with it being against an out-of-state team. All of our girls stepped up and showed their skills in the games.”

Senior Lauryn Wimmer, junior Lily Sann and sophomore Abby Fox each had a pair of goals in the win against Dunlap.

In an ongoing theme for the team, the temperature at gametime didn’t reach 50 degrees. The second game of the day against Waunakee was delayed by lightning just before the half.

The Wolfpack dropped a back-and-forth contest against Homestead. Neither team could build a large lead, with Homestead leading 6-5 at the half. Midfielder Sann had three first half goals in the game and added another goal in the second half for Wausau. Sophomore Brooke Schaefer and freshman Teagan Lindman also had goals. With the game tied 8-8 late in the second half, Homestead scored on a penalty shot to pull out the win.

The Wolfpack were picked apart by the precision passing attack of the Waunakee team. The Wolfpack found themselves down 9-3 at the half as Waunakee found many opportunities on crisp passes to players in front of the net. Following a delay due to lightning, Waunakee extended their lead in the second half. Along with Imhoff’s three goals, junior Hailey Thomas-Radant and Sann added goals.

The Wolfpack’ record is now 5-4 with a 1-0 conference mark. The team’s Bay Valley Conference season resumes this week with 7 p.m. games on Tuesday at Kimberly and on Thursday at Green Bay.

The team is supported at the Pack Leader level by Advantage Group, Ruppel Chiropractic, Surgical Associates, Turf MDs and WW Self Storage, at the Howler level by Kwik Trip and at the Lone Wolf level by Polito’s Pizza of Wausau. These sponsors help fund travel expenses, equipment, coaches salaries and facility time. For more information about this fundraising effort for the team, contact Alison Howrey at 715-218-2172 or aehowrey@gmail.com.