Eugene E. Bentley

Eugene E. Bentley “Geno”, age 62, of Schofield died on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Geno was born on August 10, 1959 in Wausau to the late Raymond and Edith (Skilling) Bentley. He married Judy Pospychalla. She preceded Geno in death. He was an avid outdoorsmen who enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. He also could often be found watching nascar, playing cards, and taking the occasional trip to the casino. Geno was fun loving, a friend to many and always made himself available to lend a helping hand.

Geno is survived by his siblings Bob (Kathy) Bentley of Port Washington, Judy King of Schofield, and Gary (Tim Loritz) Bentley of Green Bay; special friend Sandy Marq and her children Matt Marq and Jessica Viau and her son Billy; nieces and nephews Brenda (Steve) Buffington, Todd King, Leanne (Artie Noel) Bentley-Herman, and Heather (Jon) Koch; great nephew and nieces Bobby (Emily), Hailey, and Becky (Jake).

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Judy and brother-in-law Ken King.

Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. The Rev. Wes Jedras will officiate. Visitation will take place from 4:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.brainardfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

The family would like to thank Everest Metro Police Department for their service and Aspirus Dialysis for all their compassionate care throughout the years.

Stanley D. Stichmann

Stanley D. “Stan” Stichmann, 82, Wausau, formerly of Phillips passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Mountain Terrace, Wausau.

He was born April 12, 1940, in Sturgeon Bay, son of the late Roland and Geraldine (Vertz) Stichmann. Stan married Dianne Knaack in Hayward on July 7, 1977. She survives. Prior to that he was married to Sylvia (Davidson) Betka. They had four children together, but later divorced. She also survives.

Stan was the Maintenance Director at Valley Health Care Center, Hayward from 1976-2003. Other career positions included factory work at Prentice Hydraulics and Vilter Manufacturing, truck driving, sales, and other skilled, hands-on mechanical, carpentry and manufacturing jobs. Some of his favorite hobbies included motorcycling; especially taking in the Tomahawk Fall ride many times, snowmobiling, woodworking, remodeling, and hunting. Stan enjoyed spending time with his family whenever possible.

Stan was a proud veteran of the US Air Force where he served as an aircraft mechanic, 1958-1960.

Survivors include his wife, Dianne Stichmann, Wausau, formerly of Phillips, his children, David (Sharon Otto) Stichmann, Merrill, Dale Stichmann, Tomahawk, Debra Stichmann, Rhinelander, Dawn (Gene) Horwath, Tomahawk, Bob Bembenek, West Allis and Steve (Dawn) Bembenek, Clear Lake, 12 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and one great great grandchild, two sisters, Audrey McCulloch, TN and Diane (Dean) Rehburger, MI and numerous nieces and nephews and special uncle to Lori and Misty, his bother Gary’s daughters.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary and Greg Stichmann and brother-in-law, Gary McCulloch.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the Stewart Avenue funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Vicki Drury

Vicki Drury, age 71, passed away unexpectedly on April 24th, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI.

Victoria Ann Drury was born with a veil on April 28th, 1950 in Elgin, IL to Darwin Kruse and Patricia (Factly) Kruse. She attended Elgin Community College and graduated to work as a registered nurse and later as a medical assistant. Her kind demeanor brought peace of mind to all of her many patients. A Friday night out dancing led to the meeting and her eventual matrimony to Klen Drury on September 6th, 1974 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Elgin, IL.

Vicki enjoyed cross-stitch, paddle boarding, tending to her flowers and gardens, puzzles, and road bicycling. She found immense joy while camping, stargazing, watching and interacting with hummingbirds, playing with their dog, Chief, and taking spontaneous road trips with her husband. Vicki dabbled in learning the guitar throughout the years, and she was always willing to try to cook or bake a new recipe. She had a huge appreciation for all of the simple joys in life. Vicki also treasured all of her family members and the times they could be together.

Vicki is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Klen, and their children Eric Drury (Amy), Amber Edwards (Scott), and Lindsay Eldridge (Martin); six grandchildren: Kate and Maggie Drury; Dougal, Aengus, Nyssa, and Skadi Edwards; her siblings: Deborah McGrath (Mike), Jerome Kruse (Jane), and Thomas Kruse (Jane); sister-in-law Sheryl McNichols (Mel) and many nieces and nephews.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents.

A Catholic funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 6, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Stratford, WI, where the visitation will be from 9:30 am until Mass service time. Rev. Sengole Vethanayagam will officiate. Sauter/Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.

In memoriam donations can be made in lieu of flowers directly to the World Central Kitchen at https://wck.org/ or to the Drury Family c/o

The Family of Victoria Drury

Rembs Funeral Home

300 S. Oak Ave.

Marshfield, WI 54449

Mothers Never Really Die

By Helen Steiner Rice

Death beckoned her with outstretched hand

And whispered softly of an ‘UNKNOWN LAND’

But she was not afraid to go

For though the path she did not know

She took DEATH’S HAND without a fear,

For He who safely brought her here

Had told her He would lead the way

Into ETERNITY’S BRIGHT DAY…

And so she did not go alone

Into the ‘VALLEY THAT’S UNKNOWN’

She gently took DEATH BY THE HAND

And journeyed to ‘THE PROMISED LAND’…

And there, with step so light and gay,

She polishes the sun by day

And lights the stars that shine at night

And keeps the moonbeams silvery bright…

For MOTHERS really never die,

They just ‘KEEP HOUSE UP IN THE SKY’…

And in the HEAVENLY HOME ABOVE

They wait to ‘welcome’ those they love.

Paul D. Stevens

Paul Dennis Stevens (Denny), 89 of Weston WI went to be with Jesus on April 19, 2022 after suffering a massive stroke on April 12, 2022. His battle with Alzheimer’s is now finished and he has a clear mind to worship his Lord for eternity.

Paul was born on April 16, 1933 (Easter Sunday) in his family home in Terre Haute, IN. to Mary Alice Stevens and Ralph E. Stevens. He was an only child. He was an avid fisherman and gardener. In High School he lettered in Basketball, Baseball and Tennis. Paul loved to play and watch basketball. His claim to fame was making his high school friend Bobby Leonard a top scorer by feeding him the ball all the time and Bobby went on to be inducted to the basketball hall of fame.

Paul attended Indiana University, Pledged Kappa Sig Fraternity, and majored in political science and graduated in 1954. He met the love of his life on a blind date. He married Joan Elizabeth Wilhite on March 13, 1955. He entered the Army 2 weeks later and he served as a tank gunnery range instructor at Fort Knox, KY for 2 yrs. Being promoted to 1st lieutenant. He then worked for Indiana Limestone Institute in sales. His next job was with Travelers Insurance. We moved around the Midwest on average every 4 years for dad’s promotions. 35 years later he retired from Travelers at age 60.

He was involved with church serving as Sunday school teacher, on trustees at Gary Church and the Illinois Northern Conference, Gary Gardner’s, VBS, Christmas sharing, ushering, scout leader, and loved to take kids fishing, auctioning off a day of fishing for church fundraisers.

Paul was in Kiwanis for many years and also a Mason. He was a very active with Boy Scouts and a scout leader for many years. Paul always enjoyed being outside working in his yard and had a green thumb when it came to plants. His favorite place to be was in a boat on a lake with a fishing pole or by a fire pit. He loved the North woods, musky fishing, gardening, camping and being with his family and the love of his life Joan. He was at every event his kids had and as many as he could for his grandkids and great grandkids. He truly loved his family and will be missed.



Survived by: Wife of 67 years Joan Elizabeth Wilhite Stevens, Weston, WI

Daughter Teresa Lynn Stevens Ruhl (Rick), Wausau WI

Grandson Nathan James Ruhl (Linnea), Palatine, IL

Grandson Kevin Paul Ruhl (Cally O’Leary) Wausau, WI

Great grandson Charlie O’Ruhl, Wausau, WI

Daughter-in-Law Becky Stevens, Carbondale, IL

Grandson Philip James Stevens (Kristin) , St, Charles, MO

Great Grandchildren, Ava Rose Stevens and Connor James Stevens St. Charles, MO

Grandson David Michael Stevens, St. Louis, MO

And Many Nieces and Nephews



Pre-deceased by: Daughter (Infant) Kimberly Ann Stevens Nov. 14, 1956

Son James Ralph Stevens Aug. 29,2021

Parents Ralph Emerson Stevens May 19, 1961

Mary Alice Shell Stevens Jan. 20, 1997



Celebration of Life Services:



Renaissance Assisted Living

May 6, 2022

Visitation 3:30 Service 4:00

We ask that it be for residents only and family



Gary United Methodist Church

224 North Main Street

Wheaton IL 60187

May 28, 2022

Visitation 1:00 Service will be live streamed at 2:00 (garychurch.org, look for live stream link), Reception following, family dinner at 4:00



Will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Terre Haute IN TBD



In Lieu of flowers, Donations in Paul Dennis Stevens memory can be given to:



Gary Church

or

Alzheimer’s research at curealz.org/donate



Can leave online memories/ condolences at mwcs.ws

Vivian M. Koepke

Vivian Mae Koepke, 82, of Tigerton, died on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center, in Weston.

Vivian was born on October 22, 1939, to Vincent and Clara Boreen in Wittenberg, WI.

She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Albert Erickson. She graduated Tigerton High School in 1958 and on June 7th of that year married Arlen Koepke. The following year they moved to Kenosha where they raised their three children and provided them with Christian educations. While she was caring for her young children, she attended Gateway Technical Institute and received her LPN license. She worked at Kenosha Memorial Hospital for several years and then went into home health care. She also enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren in Illinois. After retirement they moved back to Tigerton to the house where she was raised.

She was an avid card player, seamstress, and reader. She was also very active in her church homes, her children’s schools, and the Embarrass River Lions Club.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be dearly missed. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Though our hearts are broken, we rejoice that she’s in heaven with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and all her loved ones who have gone before her.

Vivian is survived by two daughters, Kelly Daugherty, and Kim (Phill) Greenwood; 4 grandchildren, Mathew (Alison) Luebbers, Katie Ulwelling, Kevin (Julia) Ulwelling and Melissa Luebbers; 3 great grandchildren, Winnie and Edie Luebbers and Landon Ulwelling.

Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, her son Brian and son-in-law Rick Daugherty.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in the Town of Morris. Rev. Peter Keyes will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 AM until the time of service at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

We are very thankful for her neighbors and friends who helped her in the last few years, especially this past winter. We are forever grateful for all you’ve done for her!

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Immanuel Lutheran church in the town of Morris would be appreciated.