Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Stratford scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning and held on from there to defeat Wausau Newman Catholic 6-2 in a Marawood Conference South Division softball game Monday at Sunnyvale Park.

The game was a Stratford home game and moved to Wausau due to wet field conditions.

Laney Pankratz threw a complete game for Stratford, striking out two.

Emma Roeper went 3-for-3, Kressa Wenzel had two hits and two RBI, and Delaney Dennee also knocked in a pair of runs for Stratford (5-4, 2-3 Marawood South).

Ashley Jankowski had two hits, and Anna Brown had a hit and an RBI for Newman Catholic (3-3, 2-2 Marawood South).

Stratford will play at Auburndale and Newman Catholic will travel to Edgar for Marawood South contests on Tuesday starting at 4:45 p.m.

Tigers 6, Cardinals 2

Newman Catholic 000 101 0 – 2 6 3

Stratford 150 000 x – 6 10 3

WP: Laney Pankratz. LP: Ashley Jankowski.

SO: Jankowski 3; Pankratz 2. BB: Jankowski 0; Pankratz 3.

Top hitters: N, Jankowski 2×4; Anna Brown 1×3, RBI. S, Kressa Wenzel 2×4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Delaney Dennee 1×3, 2 RBI; Emma Roeper 3×3.

Records: Newman Catholic 3-3, 2-2 Marawood Conference South Division; Stratford 5-4, 2-3 Marawood South.